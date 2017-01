As the presidency of Barack Obama draws to a close, so too does the work of an artist who has followed the US leader's daily life for eight years.

Rob Pruitt has painted a single image for every day of Mr Obama’s time in office. That’s nearly 3,000 paintings.

Every one of those works is now on display at the Gavin Brown gallery in New York, where the BBC caught up with Pruitt.

Edited by Bill McKenna. Produced by Mat Morrison.