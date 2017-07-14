What has President Trump said about your country?

Afghanistan
"Let's get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA"- @realDonaldTrump, 11 Jan 2013
Afghanistan has been near the top of every president's in-tray since US forces invaded the country in 2001.
On the campaign trail, he repeatedly described the war in Afghanistan as a "disaster" and talked about pulling the remaining 10,000 or so US troops out of the country.
But after a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani in December, officials in Kabul said President Trump had agreed to consider bolstering the US contingent there.
The US has taken significant military action there in recent weeks and reportedly plans to send nearly 4,000 additional US troops, according to an AP report last month.
On the 12 April, the US used the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting a tunnel complex near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan that was said to have been used by the so-called Islamic State group (IS).
Around 100 IS militants were thought to have been killed in the huge blast and President Trump praised his armed forces for "another successful job".
Afghan officials said the attack had been carried out in co-ordination with the government in Kabul, but former President Hamid Karzai said the country should not be used as a "testing ground for new and dangerous weapons".
Although Mr Trump has only spoken to President Ghani once since coming into office, he has said that he intends to meet with his Afghan counterpart in the near future.
What will Trump do about Afghanistan?