US & Canada

What has President Trump said about your country?

What the US president says in public about other countries has been a major part of international diplomacy for the last 100 years.

As the presidency of Donald Trump approaches the six-month mark, find out which foreign leaders he has met or called since taking office, as well as the countries he has mentioned in his tweets.

...select an option from below...

Afghanistan

sad emoji
1 Meeting
3 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"Let's get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA"
- @realDonaldTrump, 11 Jan 2013
There are still 13,000 Nato military personnel in Afghanistan, mostly American (Getty Images)

Afghanistan has been near the top of every president's in-tray since US forces invaded the country in 2001.

On the campaign trail, he repeatedly described the war in Afghanistan as a "disaster" and talked about pulling the remaining 10,000 or so US troops out of the country.

But after a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani in December, officials in Kabul said President Trump had agreed to consider bolstering the US contingent there.

The US has taken significant military action there in recent weeks and reportedly plans to send nearly 4,000 additional US troops, according to an AP report last month.

On the 12 April, the US used the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting a tunnel complex near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan that was said to have been used by the so-called Islamic State group (IS).

Around 100 IS militants were thought to have been killed in the huge blast and President Trump praised his armed forces for "another successful job".

Afghan officials said the attack had been carried out in co-ordination with the government in Kabul, but former President Hamid Karzai said the country should not be used as a "testing ground for new and dangerous weapons".

Although Mr Trump has only spoken to President Ghani once since coming into office, he has said that he intends to meet with his Afghan counterpart in the near future.

What will Trump do about Afghanistan?

Back to top

Argentina

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
1 Tweet

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri is a relative newcomer to politics, but his relationship with Donald Trump dates back decades to when he and his father were doing business in 1980s New York.

That relationship came under scrutiny when Mr Macri called the US president-elect last November to congratulate him on his victory.

According to reports in Argentina, Mr Trump asked the Argentine for help with a stalled building project by one of his companies in Buenos Aires - a claim both men denied.

Since then the pair have spoken once on the phone, discussing Argentina's role in the region and the political crisis in Venezuela. President Trump also invited Mr Macri to the White House, and he is the last leader to meet him in person during his first 100 days.

Back to top

Australia

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
6 Tweets
"Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 3 Feb 2017

Australia has been one of America's closest allies in recent years, with its troops fighting alongside the US in Iraq and Afghanistan. But that relationship came under strain almost as soon as President Trump entered the White House.

Mr Trump was said to have had a "contentious" phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the end of January, reportedly over a deal agreed with President Obama that the US would take in about 1,200 refugees who had been denied entry into Australia.

A Washington Post report said Mr Trump abruptly ended the planned one-hour phone call after just 25 minutes having condemned the refugee agreement as "the worst deal ever".

President Trump, who later publicly criticised the deal as "dumb", insisted the phone call had been "civil" while Mr Turnbull said it was a "very frank and forthright" conversation.

The deal for the refugees, who are said to be mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, appears to be going ahead with US Homeland Security and State Department officials currently examining their cases.

Last month [footage] (http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-40284188) leaked to the media showing Mr Turnbull poking fun at his US counterpart at a dinner for media.

Both US and Australia dismissed the incident as harmless fun.

Back to top

Canada

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
5 Phone calls
7 Tweets
"America is deeply fortunate to have a neighbour like Canada"
- Donald Trump in a joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, 13 Feb 2017
Justin Trudeau deftly handled President Trump's dominant handshake (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of only a dozen or so world leaders to have visited the White House under Donald Trump and he'll be pleased with how it went.

Not only did he deal with President Trump's fierce handshake, he also got a guarantee that the White House would only be making "tweaks" to its relationship with Canada.

"We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada. We'll be tweaking it. We'll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries," Mr Trump said after their meeting.

Mr Trudeau, meanwhile, admitted that the two men had several differences, most notably on accepting refugees, but said the "last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves".

Mr Trudeau said he was "very pleased" when Mr Trump's granted TransCanada Corp the permits to build the Keystone XL pipeline, which his predecessor had blocked. That could prove to be a challenge should the two countries enter NAFTA negotiations as Mr Trump has suggested.

The mood soured somewhat a few weeks later when Mr Trump attacked Canada's protectionist dairy practices, labelling it a "disgrace" and prompting a fiery retort from Mr Trudeau.

But in a tweet marking Canada's 150th anniversary, Mr Trump referred to his Canadian counterpart as his "new found friend".

Back to top

China

happy emoji
2 Meetings
4 Phone calls
19 Tweets
"I have great respect for [President Xi]. I have great respect for China"
- President Trump in an interview with the FT, 2 Apr 2017
President Trump hosted Xi Jinping and his wife at the Mar-a-Lago resort (AFP)

Donald Trump mentioned China so frequently on the campaign trail it turned into a meme. He repeatedly called the Communist state a "currency manipulator" and even accused them of "raping" the US.

In fact, Mr Trump was taking aim at China long before the election, tweeting in 2013: "China is not our friend. They want to overtake us and if we don't get smart and tough soon, they will."

But just a few months into his presidency, Mr Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida with open arms and described the pair's relationship as "outstanding".

He decided against taking China's leader for a round of golf though - Mr Xi has shut down several golf courses since coming into power and banned the Communist Party's 88 million members from teeing off.

The White House released few details about the pair's discussions but the meeting appeared to go well. "I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away," an optimistic Mr Trump told reporters.

A few days later he tweeted: "Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!"

But Mr Trump's positive outlook on China again hardened in June, when he expressed frustration that China was not doing more to curb North nuclear ambitions.

China, which is North Korea's main economic ally, and Russia have urged Pyongyang to halt its ballistic missile programme in exchange while also calling for the US and South Korea to suspend their large-scale military exercises in the region.

Mr Trump appeared to empathise with China, tweeting on 20 June: "While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!"

But the White House later angered Beijing by imposing sanctions on Chinese businesses that it claimed did business with North Korea and agreed to new arms sales to Taiwan.

In early July, he expressed impatience with China after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. He tweeted: "Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

But when the two world leaders met again at the G20 summit in Germany, Mr Trump struck a more conciliatory tone.

"It's an honour to have you as a friend," he told Mr Xi.

"As far as North Korea is concerned, we will have, eventually, success. It may take longer than I'd like. It may take longer than you'd like. But there will be success in the end one way or the other."

He later tweeted he had "an excellent meeting on trade & North Korea" with Mr Xi.

Back to top

Colombia

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
1 Tweet

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the White House in May and had previously spoken to his US counterpart twice by phone since Mr Trump took office.

The first call came in mid-February, with the pair discussing the Colombian government's peace process with the Farc rebel group.

President Santos was no doubt eager for signs that Mr Trump will back a promise by his predecessor to ask the US Congress for more than $450 million in aid to help fund that peace process.

Although the White House readout didn't mention those funds, it did say Colombia is "one of our strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere".

The second call came in early April, when President Trump rang to express his condolences for devastation caused by mudslides in the country.

Their first official meeting at the White House came in May after reports of a secret meeting between Mr Trump and two former Colombian presidents, Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana.

The White House brushed off the claims, saying the two former Colombian leaders were invited to the president's Mar-a-Lago Club by one of its members and the leaders shared a handshake.

Back to top

Cuba

angry emoji
2 Meetings
0 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"To the Cuban government, I say: Put an end to the abuse of dissidents. Release the political prisoners. Stop jailing innocent people."
Donald Trump, speech in Miami 16 June 2017

Mr Trump said he was "cancelling" President Barack Obama's deal to thaw relations with Cuba, saying he was re-imposing certain travel and trade restrictions eased by his predecessor.

But the president's approach has not scrapped all of the Obama-era policy regarding the island nation.

Both countries will keep their embassies open in each other's capitals, commercial flights will continue and US tourists can still return home with Cuban goods.

During a speech in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, where Mr Trump signed a directive outlining his policy, he lambasted the deal with the "brutal" Castro government as "terrible" and "misguided".

He said the US would not lift sanctions on Cuba until "all political prisoners are freed" and vowed to "help the Cuban people themselves form businesses and pursue much better lives".

Back to top

Denmark

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"This administration should be judged by its actions, and not single tweets, because it's tough to get all the nuance out in 140 characters"
- Prime Minister Rasmussen after meeting with President Trump, 31 Mar 2017
President Trump described Mr Rasmussen as a "terrific guy" (Getty Images)

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is one of roughly a dozen world leaders to have met Donald Trump at the White House.

Their talks at the end of March focused on the future of the Nato alliance and President Trump "urged" the Danish leader to commit to the target of spending 2% of his country's GDP on defence.

The meeting appeared to go well, with Mr Rasmussen saying afterwards that he was "more positive" about Denmark's relationship with the US than when he "evaluated the situation right after the [US] election."

Back to top

Egypt

love emoji
1 Meeting
5 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind President Sisi"
- President Trump during a press conference with President Sisi, 3 Apr 2017
Mr Trump praised Egypt's leader after talks at the White House (Getty Images)

Donald Trump first met Abdul Fattah al-Sisi - a "fantastic guy" - in September 2016 and when he won the election two months later, Mr Sisi was reportedly the first foreign leader to call him.

Their close relationship has continued since Mr Trump's inauguration and President Sisi visited the White House at the start of April for the first time since he led a military coup in Egypt in 2013.

Human rights groups, however, have criticised the US president for meeting a man who led a violent crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood group which left more than 1,000 people dead.

But officials say Mr Trump is seeking to "reboot" relations between the two countries because he sees a stable Egypt as an invaluable ally in the battle against the so-called Islamic State group.

Mr Sisi, who wants to ensure Egypt continues to receive US military aid worth about $1.3bn a year, has praised President Trump as someone who has a "deep and great understanding" of the Middle East.

Mr Trump spoke to President Sisi by phone on 10 April to offer his condolences for an attack on two churches in the country that killed dozens of people. He also tweeted: "I have great confidence that President Al Sisi will handle [the] situation properly."

The two again reunited during Mr Trump's first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, where the US president said he hoped to visit Cairo soon. At a summit in Riyadh, Mr Trump said "safety seems to be very strong" in Egypt.

He added Mr Sisi had "done a tremendous job under trying circumstance".

Mr Trump also thanked Mr Sisi for coordinating the release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi in April.

The White House worked behind-the-scenes to secure her release after failed attempts by the Obama administration.

An image of Mr Trump, Mr Sisi and Saudi King Salman placing their hands on a glowing orb at the meeting also set social media abuzz.

Back to top

France

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
4 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 21 Apr 2017

President Trump accepted an invitation to attend this year's Bastille Day celebrations in France after a somewhat rocky start with his French counterpart.

French President Emmanuel Macron described his white-knuckled handshake with Mr Trump at their first meeting in May in Brussels as "not innocent".

The 39-year-old president also appeared to snub Mr Trump while shaking hands with Nato leaders at the Brussels summit.

Mr Macron has also sharply criticised Mr Trump after he pulled out of the Paris climate accord, mocking the "America First" president with a pledge to "make the planet great again".

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been critical of France's security measures in the wake of recent terrorist attacks there.

Before Mr Macron was elected in May, Mr Trump suggested in a tweet that a deadly attack on a police bus in Paris would "have a big effect" on the election".

Many thought Mr Trump was referring to National Front leader Marie Le Pen, the anti-immigrant and anti-globalisation candidate who lost to Mr Macron.

But Mr Trump later refused to comment on the election and congratulated Mr Macron in a [tweet.]
(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/861300169438113793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fpolicy%2Finternational%2F332305-trump-tweets-congrats-to-frances-macron)

Mr Trump attended the 100th anniversary of US entry into World War One on 14 July as well as a series of formal meetings between the two nations.

He spoke warmly of France's revolutionary past and the beauty of Paris, and said the city's future was bright with Mr Macron leading the country.

Back to top

Georgia

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"Honored to welcome Georgia Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Mike Pence."
- @realDonaldTrump, 8 May 2017

President Trump has yet to formally meet with or call the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, though he did pose for a photo and tweeted a welcome message when the leader visited Washington and met with Vice President Mike Pence.

During his White House visit, the Trump Administration thanked Mr Kvirikashvili for Georgia's sacrifices fighting with NATO forces in Afghanistan and also vowed to explore better trade relations between the two countries.

Back to top

Germany

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
6 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel"
- @realDonaldTrump, 18 Mar 2017
President Trump looked a little awkward alongside Chancellor Merkel (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump won the US election he did so with the isolationist slogan of "America First", leading many to declare German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the new leader of the free world.

Her pivotal role in global politics can be seen clearly on the White House call sheet - Mr Trump has spoken to her more than any other foreign leader and she also paid the new president a visit in March.

President Trump's tone towards Mrs Merkel has changed significantly since he took office though. Less than 18 months ago, he took to Twitter to describe her as the "person who is ruining Germany" after Time magazine picked her as their person of the year.

The German leader clearly noticed Mr Trump's disparaging comments, saying at their joint press conference that she's "always said it's much, much better to talk to one another and not about one another".

The meeting appeared amicable enough - albeit with one eye-catching moment of awkwardness - but some reports suggested Mrs Merkel was unimpressed with Mr Trump's command of policy details.

After Mr Trump pulled out of the Paris climate deal at the G7 summit, Mrs Merkel said Europe could no longer "completely depend" on the US and UK and should "take their destiny into their own hands".

Back to top

India

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
2 Tweets

President Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in Washington, DC, in late June.

The two leaders, who shared a warm embrace in front of reporters, vowed to fight terrorism together, praised US-India relations and issued a warning to Pakistan.

"The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never been better," said Mr Trump, who describes himself and Mr Modi as "world leaders in social media".

Mr Modi was also the first foreign dignitary to dine with Mr Trump at the White House.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Trump spoke by phone with Mr Modi twice.

The first call happened just a couple of days after Mr Trump's inauguration. The pair agreed they must stand "shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism" and President Trump invited Mr Modi to the White House later in 2017.

The US president also rang Prime Minister Modi at the end of March to congratulate him on his party's good showing in state-level elections in India.

Back to top

Indonesia

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"Donald Trump said 'my friends are many in Indonesia and I have businesses in Indonesia.' He said this"
- President Joko Widodo to Indonesian journalists, 22 Jan 2017
Donald Trump's election win was the top story in Indonesia last November (Getty Images)

President Trump has twice met Indonesian Joko Widodo while abroad. Both leaders attended the Riyadh Summit in Saudi Arabia in May, but did not have their first one-on-one until the G20 summit in July.

Mr Trump said he expected to do a lot of trade deals and business with Indonesia during the G20 meeting.

While Mr Widodo didn't get an invitation to Mr Trump's inauguration, Indonesian businessman Hary Tanoesoedibjo reportedly did and his relationship with the new president has raised eyebrows in the US.

Mr Tanoesoedibjo is overseeing the development of a Trump Hotel in West Java and another resort in Bali and recently told an Indonesian magazine that he has "close access" to the US president.

At the G20 summit, Mr Trump had a social media snafu that mistakenly identified Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as Mr Widodo.

The mistake sparked online backlash but was later fixed.

Back to top

Iran

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
6 Tweets
"Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 3 Feb 2017

While Donald Trump hasn't spoken to Iran's leader since coming to power, he has spent a lot of his time talking about Iran.

One of his administration's first moves was to impose new sanctions against the country in response to a ballistic missile test, which Tehran said had not violated a UN resolution on its nuclear activities.

Although Mr Trump has called that UN agreement "a terrible deal", he is unlikely to be able to change it because it was also agreed to by the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

In April, the US confirmed that Tehran was complying with the deal, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Mr Trump had ordered a review into it nonetheless.

The rhetoric of the Trump administration has been predictably confrontational towards Iran, with Defence Secretary James Mattis calling it the world's "biggest state sponsor of terrorism".

During a trip to Saudi Arabia, the US president blamed Iran for instability in the region.

President Trump also told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem that Iran "will never have nuclear weapons". He accused Iran of "deadly funding, training and equipping terrorists and militias".

Why has Trump been so harsh on Iran?

Back to top

Iraq

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
3 Tweets
"I want to thank you very much for being here, great respect for you. I know you're working very hard, [my staff] have all been telling me that you're doing a job - it's not an easy job, it's a very tough job"
- President Trump to Prime Minister Abadi at the White House, 20 Mar 2017
President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Abadi to the White House in March (Getty Images)

Donald Trump made defeating the so-called Islamic State group (IS) the focus of much of his campaign, so Iraq is central to his foreign policy objectives.

However, his relationship with Iraq's leaders got off to a bumpy start when he called for a ban on the travel of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq.

The ban was eventually blocked by US judges, and when the Trump administration tried to implement a similar order a few weeks later, Iraq was left off the list - and judges blocked it again anyway.

That omission came after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi spoke to President Trump over the phone on 10 February amid a large-scale offensive by his army to retake the city of Mosul from IS fighters.

Mr Abadi travelled to the US a few weeks later for a meeting at the White House, when President Trump told reporters: "Our main thrust is we have to get rid of [IS]. We're going to get rid of [IS]. It will happen. It's happening right now."

More recently, Mr Abadi formally declared victory over IS in Mosul. Mr Trump congratulated his Iraqi counterpart, saying Mosul had been "liberated from its long nightmare" under the rule of IS.

Back to top

Ireland

happy emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
1 Tweet
"Ireland will have no better ally in the world than America, it has always been that way, but even more so [now]"
- Eric Trump speaking at an Irish golf course owned by his father, Donald, 14 Apr 2017
Donald Trump was given a bowl of shamrocks by Enda Kenny to mark St Patrick's Day (Getty Images)

The Trump administration's plans to toughen America's immigration laws have been focused on Mexico and the Middle East, but they could also affect thousands of unregistered Irish immigrants in the US.

Former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny raised this issue with President Trump when he visited the White House in March, saying there were "millions out there who want to... make America great."

The taoiseach traditionally presents the new US president with a bowl of shamrocks and Mr Kenny did so while making his views on President Trump's immigration policies clear.

Mr Trump avoided mentioning immigration during the pair's joint remarks, but he did tell reporters: "We love Ireland and we love the people of Ireland."

The president has business interests in Ireland in the form of a golf course and resort in Doonbeg, County Clare.

Mr Trump has yet to meet the newest Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, but the two spoke by phone for about 15 minutes following the young prime minister's confirmation.

Mr Varadkar was confirmed as Ireland's youngest and first openly gay leader in June.

"We have so many people from Ireland in this country - I know so many of them, I feel I know all of them," said Mr Trump, who invited the taoiseach to the St Patrick's Day celebration in March.

Back to top

Israel

love emoji
4 Meetings
3 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"Your perseverance in the face of hostility, your open democracy in the face of violence, and your success in the face of tall odds is truly inspirational"
- President Trump to Prime Minister Netanyahu at a joint press conference, 15 Feb 2017
President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu with their wives in the Oval Office (Getty Images)

President Trump looked set to follow a fairly traditional path in his relationship with America's closest ally, Israel.

He was quick to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House and used their joint news conference to talk of the US standing firm with Israel, "especially in the face of terrorism".

But he appeared to suggest the decades-old policy of a two-state solution - a Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel - may not be the answer when he told journalists: "I'm looking at two states and one state."

He backtracked slightly a couple of days later in an interview with Reuters, saying: "I like this two-state solution, but I am satisfied with whatever both parties agree with."

His administration caused another stir by saying Israeli settlements were not "an impediment to peace", a change to the policy under President Obama, but Mr Trump later told an Israeli newspaper that settlements "don't help the [peace] process".

He has given the job of brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians to son-in-law Jared Kushner. In a speech on the eve of his inauguration, Mr Trump turned to his daughter's husband and said: "If you can't produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can."

During a visit to Tel Aviv in May, he said he came to "reaffirm the unbreakable bond" between the US and Israel and that there was a "rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace" to the region.

Back to top

Italy

neutral emoji
3 Meetings
1 Phone call
2 Tweets
"These bonds of history and culture have only grown stronger as our two nations have become close partners, dear friends, and very vital allies."
President Trump to Prime Minister Gentiloni at a news conference, 20 Apr 2017

President Trump met Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni three times since taking office. He first welcomed the Italian prime minister to the White House in April and less than a month later met him twice more before the G-7 in Italy.

President Trump also called Mr Gentiloni in July ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting, in which he thanked the Italian PM for hosting the "exception G7 summit in May".

He also "underscored his appreciation for Italy's efforts to address the significant Libyan migration crisis," the White House said in a statement.

Back to top

Japan

love emoji
2 Meetings
6 Phone calls
13 Tweets
"Melania and I are hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. They are a wonderful couple!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 11 Feb 2017
Shinzo Abe was invited out for golf by President Trump while visiting Florida (AFP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Washington DC on 9 February for a meeting with President Trump at the White House.

They held a joint press conference in which Mr Trump said the US is committed to further strengthening the "very crucial alliance" - but the highlight of the visit for the media was the president's uncomfortably long handshake and Mr Abe's reaction to it.

After talks in the capital, the pair jetted off with their wives to spend the weekend at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida and the two men went for a round of golf.

Their weekend was interrupted by news that North Korea had conducted a missile test - and Mr Trump was criticised after images appeared to show them discussing the incident in a public restaurant, raising security concerns.

But overall, Mr Abe will have been pleased with how the trip went and other world leaders are likely to use his visit as a template for building a relationship with Mr Trump.

The pair reunited on the sidelines of the G20 summit to discuss North Korea's nuclear program in July. Mr Abe told Mr Trump the situation "has become increasingly severe".

Back to top

Jordan

happy emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
5 Tweets
"I am deeply committed to preserving our strong relationship & to strengthening America's long-standing support for Jordan"
- @realDonaldTrump, 5 Apr 2017
King Abdullah has met with Donald Trump twice since he became president (Getty Images)

Jordan's King Abdullah was the first Arab leader to meet President Trump and he is also the only foreign leader to have met him more than once so far.

The first occasion came in February on the sidelines of the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event held in Washington DC, and appeared to be little more than a brief conversation.

King Abdullah was invited back to the capital in April for an official meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Jordan is a key member of the US-led coalition in the fight against the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in Iraq and Syria and Mr Trump praised the king and his armed forces for their help.

"Jordanian service members have made tremendous sacrifices in this battle against the enemies of civilisation, and I want to thank all of them for their, really, just incredible courage," Mr Trump said.

The two men also talked about the civil war in Syria and it was in their joint press conference that Mr Trump described a chemical attack on a rebel-held town as a "heinous action" by the Assad regime that "cannot be tolerated". Two days later the US responded by launching a missile strike on a military airfield in Syria.

In early July, Jordan agreed to coordinate with the US and Russia to put in place a ceasefire across south-western Syria.

Back to top

Kenya

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

US relations with Kenya are likely to be very different under Donald Trump to how they were under Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.

Mr Trump's decision to speak to the leaders of three African nations - Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa - before speaking to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta was taken as a snub by some in the country.

The two leaders discussed security in the region and President Trump praised Kenya's "significant contributions" to the African Union force fighting against the al-Shabaab group in neighbouring Somalia.

The US in May suspended $21m of funding to Kenya's ministry of health over corruption allegations and weak account procedures, according to the state department. Kenya has said it would strengthen its accounting.

Back to top

Kuwait

happy emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

President Trump met the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, during his May visit to Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, he called the leader a "special person" and said Kuwait's purchasing of "tremendous amounts of our military equipment" means "jobs, jobs, jobs" for Americans.

The pair previously spoke by phone at the beginning of February.

Back to top

Libya

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"We would be so much better off if Gaddafi would be in charge right now"
- Donald Trump at a Republican presidential debate in Texas, 25 Feb 2016

Libya's leaders are yet to talk to President Trump, but their country was one of six predominantly Muslim states that he has tried - and failed - to ban people coming to the US from.

He cited the country as an example of the failure of Western military intervention regularly on his way to winning the US election, but the record shows he backed it at the time.

The country has been beset by chaos since Nato-backed forces helped rebel fighters overthrow long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011.

Fighters aligned to the so-called Islamic State group (IS) have threatened to cause further chaos in recent years but President Trump is yet to articulate what his policy is on the country.

Back to top

Mexico

angry emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
8 Tweets
"Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 27 Jan 2017
Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric towards Mexico during the US election campaign turned him into a pantomime villain south of the border (Getty Images)

No Donald Trump rally during the presidential campaign was complete without the crowd chanting "Build the wall, build the wall!"

It was the policy that defined Mr Trump's insurgent run for office, so it was little surprise that who would pay for the wall caused a diplomatic dispute just days into his presidency.

Mr Trump, who has said repeatedly that Mexico will pay it, officially announced his intention to build the wall in an executive order signed on 25 January.

But just two days later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto used a televised address to tell Mr Trump: "I've said time and again: Mexico won't pay for any wall."

Mr Pena Nieto was due to go to the White House for a meeting, but he cancelled the trip and Mr Trump said it would have been "fruitless" if Mexico didn't treat the US "with respect".

One idea to pay for the wall that President Trump floated was a tax on goods imported from Mexico but that appeared to be dropped after it was criticised by politicians on both sides of the border.

Construction on the wall is yet to start because Mr Trump needs Congress to pass the funding for it, but there is evidence that law enforcement agencies on the border have been given more power.

How realistic is Donald Trump's wall?

Back to top

New Zealand

happy emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English has spoken to Donald Trump once over the phone so far. The call happened on 5 February.

A short White House summary of the call said the two leaders had "affirmed the close friendship" between the countries and discussed "peace and security".

Prime Minister English gave a little more detail to reporters in New Zealand. He said Mr Trump was "warm, civil and very thoughtful" and that they discussed topics from immigration bans to the Super Bowl.

"He has a more casual attitude to diplomatic relationships than is usual," Mr English told the New Zealand Herald, adding that Mr Trump said he is welcome at the White House "if you're passing by".

Back to top

Nigeria

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"President Trump assured the Nigerian president of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism"
- A statement from the Nigerian presidency after a phone call with President Trump, 13 Feb 2017

President Trump has spoken to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari by phone once so far, on 15 February. Judging by the White House readout, it was a fairly routine conversation.

However, one line did cause some controversy: "President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram."

That signalled Mr Trump's intention to renew a deal put on hold by the Obama administration after Nigerian forces mistakenly bombed a refugee camp in the country's north-east, killing about 90 people.

The deal needs to be approved by the US Congress, but if it goes ahead it will raise questions over how important human rights concerns are to President Trump when it comes to trade.

Back to top

Poland

love emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
6 Tweets
"America loves Poland, and America loves the Polish people,"
Donald Trump, speech in Warsaw, 6 July 2017

Donald Trump is a big fan of Poland and its people.

During a visit there in July, he described Poland as an example of a country ready to defend Western freedoms, warning against the threats of "terrorism and extremism".

Mr Trump spoke of "the triumph of the Polish spirit over centuries of hardship" as an inspiration "for a future in which good conquers evil, and peace achieves victor over war" during his speech in Warsaw.

He also thanked the country for buying Patriot missile defence systems from the US in a multi-billion dollar contract as well as its investments in the Nato alliance.

"America loves Poland, and America loves the Polish people," he declared.

Back to top

North Korea

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
18 Tweets
"North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! USA"
- @realDonaldTrump, 11 Apr 2017
North Korea showed off their military hardware at a parade in April (Reuters)

President Trump is unlikely to be meeting or even calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un any time soon, but the young leader has been the subject of some increasingly heated rhetoric from the US in recent months.

Mr Trump is angry that the North Koreans continue to pursue their nuclear ambitions with little consequence and he has sought to put pressure on China to try to contain its neighbour.

In early July, he warned North Korea that he was considering a "pretty severe" response following the country's long-range missile test, calling it "very, very bad behaviour".

His comments follow those of US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who said the US was willing to use its "considerable military forces" on North Korea "if we must".

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol has previously told the BBC: "If the US is planning a military attack against us, we will react with a nuclear pre-emptive strike."

China, meanwhile, has reiterated its call for North Korea to stop all missile tests and called for both sides to "avoid taking provocative actions that pour oil on the fire".

The US and South Korea have flexed their military muscle, firing missiles into the Sea of Japan and ramping up military drills.

Pyongyang said it would not negotiate its weapons programme unless the US ended its "hostile policy" against North Korea.

Tensions with the US have escalated since the death of a US student who had been jailed in North Korea for more than 15 months.

Pyongyang returned Mr Warmbier to the US in June on humanitarian grounds, saying he had been in a coma for a year. The 22-year-old died less than a week later.

Back to top

Palestinian Territories

neutral emoji
3 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

Mr Trump first met President Mahmoud Abbas during the Palestinian Authority leader's White House visit at the beginning of May.

He said there was a "very good chance" of a Middle East peace deal, telling Mr Abbas during a joint news conference: "We will get this done".

During a visit to Bethlehem to meet Mr Abbas again on 23 May, Mr Trump said he would "do everything" to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.

Mr Trump also said that he was "gratified" that Mr Abbas had attended the summit in Riyadh and "committed to taking firm but necessary steps to fight terrorism and confront its hateful ideology".

Back to top

Panama

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
1 Tweet

President Trump met President Juan Carlos Varela of Panama in June, discussing illegal immigration, organised crime and drug gangs.

But perhaps the strangest part of the visit was Mr Trump's focus on the Panama Canal, which was opened by the US in 1914.

"The Panama Canal is doing quite well," he said at the White House meeting. "I think we did a good job building it."

Mr Trump also praised US-Panama relations, saying "things are going well" and "the relationship has been very strong".

Back to top

Peru

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
4 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"We're interested in the free movement of people. I emphasised that to President Trump and we prefer bridges to walls"
- President Kuczynski after a meeting at the White House, 24 Feb 2017

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has already had a substantial amount of contact with President Trump. The two men have spoken twice over the phone and Mr Kuczynski has also visited the White House.

As well as discussing regional security and trade between the two countries, the Peruvian president is particularly interested in persuading the US to deport its fugitive ex-leader Alejandro Toledo.

Mr Toledo, who is believed to be in San Francisco, is accused of taking $20m (£16m) in bribes. He denies that and says he is the victim of a witch-hunt. Mr Kuczynski is understood to have asked Mr Trump to "evaluate" the situation.

In May Mr Kuczynski also spoke to Mr Trump about tackling the economic and political crisis in Venezuela, as well as to thank his American counterpart for providing humanitarian assistance in devastating floods in Peru.

Back to top

Philippines

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"He was wishing me success in my campaign against the drug problem... He understood the way we are handling it and he said there is nothing wrong with protecting your country."
- President Duterte after an April phone call with Mr Trump.

President Rodrigo Duterte had a "very friendly conversation" with Trump on 29 April, in which they discussed North Korea and "the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world."

Mr Duterte has been widely criticized for human rights violations in the Philippines. He has authorised police and vigilantes to maim and kill drug users on the streets of Manila. His relationship with the US had been rocky in the past, in part because former President Barack Obama criticized the extrajudicial executions.

Mr Trump, however, has had a warmer relationship with his Philippine counterpart so far. He invited Mr Duterte to the White House and has plans to visit the Philippines in November for the East Asia Summit and the US-ASEAN Summit.

Mr Duterte responded by saying he may be too "tied up" to accept the White House visit.

Back to top

Qatar

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
3 Phone calls
2 Tweets

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is one of many foreign leaders to have held one phone conversation with President Trump.

The call with the Qatari emir came in early February amid an attempted travel ban by Mr Trump that affected several Middle Eastern countries, but not Qatar itself.

The two men are said to have discussed the fight against the so-called Islamic State group, with Qatar being a prominent member of the US-led coalition.

Earlier this year, several Gulf countries cut travel and embassy links with Qatar over its alleged support for militants. Qatar strongly denies supporting radical Islamism.

Mr Trump took initial credit for applying pressure on Qatar in the longstanding Arab-world rift, saying it could mark "the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism".

In early June, he again accused Qatar of funding terrorism, tweeting:"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!"

But Washington would stand to benefit most from a resolution with Qatar as the US ally is home to the largest American military facility in the Middle East.

Back to top

Russia

grimace emoji
2 Meetings
3 Phone calls
48 Tweets
"Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 26 Feb 2017

No US relationship with a country has been more scrutinised than Mr Trump's ties to Russia.

US intelligence agencies accused Russia of being behind the hacking of the Democratic Party's email server and then a dossier emerged containing unsubstantiated claims about Mr Trump's ties to Russia.

The president was then forced to fire aide Mike Flynn after evidence emerged that he spoke to Russia's ambassador to the US about lifting sanctions on the country without being authorised to do so.

The FBI has confirmed that it has been investigating alleged Russian interference in the election since July last year, including examining possible links between Mr Trump's campaign and Moscow.

President Trump has dismissed the entire Russia scandal as "fake news" and accused Democrats of launching a political witch-hunt against him because they are angry he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network he gets along "very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the recent ceasefire in south-western Syria as an example of his co-operation with the Kremlin.

He also said he directly asked Mr Putin twice if he meddled in the US election - to which the Russian president said he did not - at the pair's much-anticipated meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

But he has tweeted about Russia dozens of times - a sign that the allegations have got under his skin.

The latest Trump associate to become entangled in the Russia controversy is his son, Donald Trump Jr, who confirmed he met Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on June 9 2016 after being told that she had damaging material on Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump Jr has insisted that the lawyer had "no meaningful information" in the meeting, which also included the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Russia: The scandal Trump can't shake

Back to top

Saudi Arabia

happy emoji
2 Meetings
5 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"[T]he meeting today restored issues to their right path and form a big change in relations between both countries in political, military, security and economic issues"
- A senior Saudi official after a meeting with President Trump, 14 Mar 2017
President Trump met the Saudi deputy crown prince at the White House in March (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia has had a close relationship with the US for decades and that appears to be continuing under President Trump.

Mr Trump made his first foreign trip as president to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, where the White House said it signed deals worth more than $350bn (£270bn) with Saudi Arabia.

He also attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, which focused on combating Islamist militants and the growing regional influence of Iran.

Relations had soured somewhat under President Obama after his administration's nuclear deal with Iran, but Mr Trump appeared to restore the partnership after he sided with Saudi Arabia in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations cut off ties with Qatar over allegations that it funds terror groups.

But Mr Trump, quoted by Reuters, told Saudi Arabia's King Salman on the matter, "it's important that the Gulf be united for peace and security in the region".





.

Back to top

Somalia

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet

While President Trump has not spoken to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, he has tried to ban Somalis from entering the US.

The proposed ban has been partly reinstated by the Supreme Court after it was twice by rejected judges in the US, allowing Mr Trump to bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

He has described the affected nations as "terror-prone countries".

In May, a member of the US military was killed in Somalia, the first confirmed combat death there since the 1993 disastrous Black Hawk Down incident.

The US announced in April that it is sending dozens of troops to Somalia to train forces fighting Islamist group al-Shabab.

It is the first time regular US troops have been deployed in Somalia since 1994, although some counter-terrorism advisers are already there. In 1993, 18 US special forces personnel were killed in the incident dramatised in the Hollywood film Black Hawk Down.

Back to top

South Africa

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"I really like Nelson Mandela but South Africa is a crime ridden mess that is just waiting to explode-not a good situation for the people!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 13 Dec 2013

Donald Trump the businessman didn't have much positive to say about South Africa, tweeting that the country was a "mess".

Now that he's president, however, Mr Trump is taking a slightly more diplomatic approach and told President Jacob Zuma that he hopes to "expand cooperation and trade" between the two countries.

The two leaders have spoken once on the phone, mainly to discuss new opportunities to boost trade. According to the President Zuma's government, there are 600 US companies operating in South Africa.

Back to top

South Korea

happy emoji
1 Meeting
4 Phone calls
4 Tweets

Donald Trump has long considered renegotiating the free trade agreement the US struck with South Korea in 2012.

He has referred to the agreement as "a horrible deal" that has "destroyed" the US.

South Korea is a major US trade partner, with the US exchanging about $144.6bn (£112bn) in goods and services with the country last year.

Before entering the White House, Donald said of the deal during an interview with NBC in January: "We get practically nothing compared to the cost of this."
"Nothing" is a little unfair seeing as the South Koreans pay around $800 million a year to fund the US deployment, but his sentiment was clear: Why do we bother?

The answer seemed clear after his repeated threats of military action to the North Korea for conducting further missile tests this year.

In calls with South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn, Mr Trump has "reiterated our ironclad commitment" to defend its ally and strengthen "joint defence capabilities".

He also dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to Seoul to show support for South Korea. During the visit, Mr Pence told his hosts: "We are with you 100%."

"North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region," Mr Pence added.

Back to top

Spain

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has spoken to Donald Trump once on the phone so far, in what appears to have been a short call on 7 February.

Mr Trump once again "emphasised the importance of all Nato allies sharing the burden of defence spending".

Back to top

Singapore

happy emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

President Trump met Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July.

Mr Trump said of Singapore: "We're very close, the relationship is very close, and we expect to do some excellent things together in many ways. And we have a very big relationship now. It will probably get much bigger."

After the meeting Mr Trump's social media team posted a photo of the two leaders on Instagram and mistakenly identified the prime minister as Indonesian President Joko Widodo, but later corrected the blunder.

Singapore and the US have had a friendly relationship in the past, though some Singapore officials have criticized the rising sentiment of economic protectionism in America.

Mr Trump also invited Mr Lee to visit the White House in an April phone call "to further strengthen ties", the White House said.

Back to top

Sudan

sad emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet

Sudan is another of the predominantly Muslim countries that Donald Trump has included on his travel ban list.

The Supreme Court partly reinstated the ban after it was twice rejected by judges in the US.

It means people without "close" family or business relationships in the US could be denied visas and barred entry.

More recently, Mr Trump postponed a deadline on whether to permanently lift US sanctions against Sudan so he could have more time to "establish that the government of Sudan has demonstrated sufficient positive action" on counter-terrorism efforts, providing humanitarian relief and securing a ceasefire in conflict areas.

The US has issued sanctions against Sudan since the 1990s, when it was accused of state-sponsored terrorism.

Mr Trump has yet to appoint a special envoy for Sudan.

Back to top

Sweden

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
2 Tweets
"Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 20 Feb 2017

President Trump caused a bit of a stir about Sweden during one of his regular attacks on the media at a rally in February.

"Look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers [of migrants]. They're having problems like they never thought possible," the new US president told the crowd in Florida.

The only problem was that no-one seemed to know what incident Mr Trump was referring to - not least lots of baffled Swedes.

It later emerged that Mr Trump had been referring to a report on Fox News about gun violence and rape in Sweden since it opened its doors to large numbers of asylum-seekers in 2013.

But police officers interviewed for the feature said their comments had been taken out of context and data didn't appear to back up claims that there had been a surge in gun crimes or rape.

Although Mr Trump did not speak to Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during this saga, he did phone the Swedish leader in April to express condolences over an attack in Stockholm.

Back to top

Syria

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
7 Tweets
"Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 9 Sep 2013
The US fired 59 cruise missiles at the Shayrat airbase in Syria in April (Getty Images)

Syria is another country that Donald Trump has changed his views on quite substantially since becoming the US president.

When his predecessor was considering military action in Syria back in 2013, Mr Trump was a vocal critic against intervention.

"Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria - if you do many very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing," Mr Trump tweeted in September 2013.

But just over two months into his presidency, President Trump said he was so moved by images of children in the aftermath of a chemical attack by Syrian forces that he was taking military action.

"Using a deadly nerve agent, [Syrian President] Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children," Mr Trump said. "No child of God should ever suffer such horror."

Two US Navy ships fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from their positions in the Mediterranean. It was the first direct US military action against the Syrian president's forces.

More recently, Mr Trump has touted a ceasefire in the south-western part of Syria brokered by the US and Russia.

The ceasefire is in force along a line agreed by Syrian government forces, which are supported by Russia, and the US-backed rebels.

Back to top

Thailand

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

President Donald Trump called Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who took control of the country in a 2014 coup, to state his commitment to the US alliance with the country.

Thailand's relationship with the US had been somewhat strained in the past because of human rights complaints. Former President Barack Obama did not invite Mr Chan-ocha to visit Washington.

Mr Trump seems to have warmer feelings toward Thailand's prime minister. According to a White House statement, the two leaders discussed "a strong shared interest in strengthening the trade and economic ties between the two countries." Mr Trump also invited Mr Chan-ocha to visit the White House for the first time since Mr Chan-ocha assumed power.

Back to top

Trinidad and Tobago

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

Perhaps the unlikeliest country to have made our list, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley spoke to Donald Trump on the phone in February to discuss "shared priorities".

One of those priorities is terrorism, with some US officials worried that the small Caribbean island could become a "breeding ground for extremists", according to the New York Times.

The island's former US ambassador John Estrada told the newspaper that more than 100 people have travelled from there to fight with the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Back to top

Tunisia

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

When Donald Trump announced a ban on people entering the US from several predominantly Muslim countries, some analysts were surprised not to see Tunisia on the list.

The Arab Spring began there in 2010, but it has become a breeding ground for the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in recent years - more Tunisians have joined them to fight in Iraq and Syria than any other nationality.

President Trump appears to have decided that a close relationship with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi is important in the fight against IS and he praised the country's "stability and security" in a phone call with its leader in February.

Back to top

Turkey

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
5 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"I am in Istanbul, Turkey. Just opened magnificent #TrumpTowers - a big hit"
- @realDonaldTrump, 20 Apr 2012

Donald Trump's relationship with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one that his critics will be keeping a close eye on.

Mr Trump had business links to Turkey before he was elected president, licensing his name to a Turkish businessman in 2008 who opened a Trump Tower complex in Istanbul in 2012.

Mr Trump was at the launch of the property, as was Mr Erdogan (who was prime minister at that point).

But tensions were high after Mr Erdogan's White House visit in May, when clashes broke out between protesters and the Turkish president's supporters and members of security personnel.

US Congress has called for criminal charges against those involved in the brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington DC.

Relations have also been strained with the Nato ally by Mr Trump's decision to arm the Syrian Kurds in the battle against the so-called Islamic State.

Turkey views the YPG (Popular Protection Units) as a terrorist group linked to the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group.

Back to top

Ukraine

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
2 Tweets
"Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?"
- @realDonaldTrump, 15 Feb 2017

Donald Trump said he had "very, very good discussions" with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko during the foreign leader's White House visit in late June.

The pair discussed "support for the peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine", where government forces have been fighting Russian-backed rebels since 2014.

Later in July, Mr Trump called on Russia to stop "destabilising" Ukraine and "join the community of responsible nations". The Kremlin brushed off the comments.

Mr Trump has previously accused Barack Obama of having been weak on Russia and allowing them to "pick off" the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The US president's calls for better ties to Russia have worried Ukrainian authorities, observers say.

But Mr Trump announced sanctions against Russia for its role in the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria would remain even after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

The president said he would work "constructively" with Russia, but to lift the sanctions would be premature.

Back to top

United Arab Emirates

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
0 Tweets

The Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Donald Trump on the phone just a few days after the former businessman became the new US president.

The two leaders spoke about the fight against international terrorism and according to the White House, the crown prince backed Mr Trump's idea of safe zones for refugees in the Middle East.

The UAE was not one of the countries that Mr Trump tried to ban people travelling to the US from, and the state's foreign minister was one of the few Middle East officials to defend the move.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan described Mr Trump's proposed ban as a "sovereign decision" and said some of the countries on the list "face structural problems" that need to be dealt with.

Back to top

United Kingdom

happy emoji
2 Meetings
7 Phone calls
2 Tweets
"The special relationship between our two countries has been one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace. And, by the way, my mother was born in Scotland - Stornoway - which is serious Scotland"
- Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Theresa May, 27 Jan 2017
President Trump and Mrs May held hands briefly outside the White House (Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to be welcomed to the White House by President Trump.

She won plaudits for getting President Trump to confirm he was "100% behind Nato" after previously describing it as "obsolete".

The prime minister got some signs that President Trump would be open to negotiating a trade deal with the UK after it leaves the European Union, though there was no firm guarantee.

"Madam Prime Minister, we look forward to working closely with you as we strengthen our mutual ties in commerce, business and foreign affairs," he said at their joint press conference.

Mr Trump accepted the invitation Mrs May extended from the Queen for a state visit, but the prospect stirred controversy back in the UK. Nearly two million people signed one of a number of petitions calling to withdraw Mr Trump's invite.

The US president reportedly changed his mind and is now expected to travel to the UK in 2018, the BBC understands.

He came under criticism for attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his response to recent terror attacks.

Back to top

Venezuela

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet

Human rights have not been at the top of President Trump's agenda so far, but his one public mention of Venezuela was to call for the release of a political prisoner in the South American state.

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori out of prison immediately," he tweeted in mid-February.

Venezuela is in the middle of an economic and political crisis, with the country deeply divided between those who support the government of the socialist President Nicolas Maduro and those who blame him.

Mr Trump has discussed the situation in Venezuela on the phone with leaders of neighbouring countries, including Brazil and Colombia, but he has not spoken directly to President Maduro.

Mr Maduro, however, has sent a word of warning to President Trump, saying in a televised speech: "Don't repeat the errors of Obama and Bush when it comes to Venezuela and Latin America."

In April it emerged that Citgo Petroleum, the state oil company, gave half a million dollars to Trump's inaugural committee and a General Motors plant in the country was seized by the state.

Back to top

Yemen

sad emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"[Navy Seal] Ryan died on a winning mission (according to General Mattis), not a "failure". Time for the US to get smart and start winning again!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 9 Feb 2017

Yemen was the site of the first military operation authorised by President Trump, in which a special forces team raided the compound of a suspected terrorist leader.

The mission didn't go to plan. The US Navy Seals came under fire from fighters belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula group (AQAP) and one member of the elite team was killed.

It later emerged that a number of civilians were also killed in the operation, which had been drawn up in November 2016 but approved by Mr Trump.

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump appeared to lay blame for the death of Navy Seal William "Ryan" Owens on military leaders.

"This was a mission that was started before I got here," Mr Trump said. "They came to see me and they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected... And they lost Ryan."

A New York Times article claimed the Navy Seals found out their mission had been compromised after intercepting AQAP communications but they "pressed on toward their target" nonetheless.

Mr Trump responded to criticism by tweeting that it had been "a winning mission... not a failure". A White House statement said it was a "successful raid" that yielded "important intelligence".

Carryn Owens, the widow of the Navy Seal, was invited to Mr Trump's joint address to Congress. She got a standing ovation and as the room applauded, the president said her husband's "legacy is etched into eternity".

Apart from that mission, President Trump's only other mentions of Yemen have been regarding his ban on its citizens from travelling to America.

The US Supreme Court ruled to partly allow Mr Trump's ban to go into effect until the justices take up the matter in October. Mr Trump has described the six Muslim-majority nations included in the ban as "terror-prone countries".

Back to top

Related Topics

More on this story

The Trump presidency