Man arrested in killing of engaged Boston doctors

Image copyright CBS

A man is in custody over the double murder of two doctors found dead in a luxury penthouse in Boston - reportedly tied up and with their throats slit.

Bampumim Teixeira was arrested after police exchanged fire with him while responding to reports of an intruder at the high-rise flats on Friday night.

The bodies of anaesthetists Richard Field and Lina Bolanos, engaged to be married, were found inside.

The suspect was in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fired at officers who were responding to a report of a man with a gun at a luxury high-rise in South Boston.

The officers apprehended Mr Teixeira inside the penthouse flat before discovering Dr Field, 49, and Dr Bolanos, 36, who were already dead, the Boston Globe reported.

A message of retribution was apparently written on the wall, an official told the newspaper. Their hands were tied and throats cut, the paper said.

Dr Field - who is from London, according to his Facebook page - reportedly texted a friend in a plea for help.

The motive is still unclear but police believe the victims may have known the suspect due to the building's tight security.

"If someone would come here and go up to the 11th floor of a penthouse, we gotta believe there was some type of knowledge of each other," said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Mr Teixeira was recently released from prison after serving nine months for bank robbery.

He was due to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley.

Mr Wark could not yet say what charges Mr Teixeira would face, but Mr Evans said murder charges were likely.

Dr Bolanos was a paediatric anaesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear while Dr Field worked at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School.