Curious US black bear 'knocks for brownies'

A bear in the US state of Connecticut would not take no for an answer after showing up at a homeowner's back porch for fresh-baked brownies.

The unwanted ursine guest managed to rip off the screen door, but was unable to open the glass sliding door, even after climbing on to a porch handrail.

A neighbour who came into the house in the town of Avon and took these photos said it was "a harrowing experience".

Bill Belfiore said the black bear refused to be scared off.

"Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food," said Mr Belfiore.

He told emergency responders: "We have a bear attempting to get into a house and he's not afraid of noise, screaming or yelling or pounding."

After pawing at the backdoor - which leads to the kitchen - the stubborn bear tried accessing other doors to the home.

By the time police responded, the bear had already lost interest and left.

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has advised nearby residents to take steps to "reduce encounters and potential conflicts" with black bears.

They said the state's bear population has been growing, and that they become more active in the spring time.

"If you genuinely care about bears, you should never feed them - either intentionally or unintentionally," DEEP deputy commissioner Susan Whalen said last month.

She said bears have lost their fear of humans are more likely to become a "nuisance" animal.

