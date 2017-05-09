FBI Director James Comey 'terminated' by Trump
- 9 May 2017
- From the section US & Canada
US President Donald Trump has dismissed FBI director James Comey, White House says.
"Today, President Donald J Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," said a White House statement.
The surprise move comes after it emerged Mr Comey gave inaccurate information about Hillary Clinton's emails to Congress last week.
Mrs Clinton has blamed Mr Comey for her election defeat to Donald Trump.