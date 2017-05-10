Trump 'considered firing Comey since taking office'

President Donald Trump had been considering firing former FBI Director James Comey since he was elected, a White House spokeswoman has said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that there was an "erosion of confidence" in Mr Comey over the last year after several missteps.

The administration says Mr Comey was removed on Tuesday for his handling of the Hillary Clinton emails inquiry.

But Democrats say it is because he was probing alleged Russia-Trump links.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Ms Huckabee Sanders also accused the former FBI chief of "throwing a stick of dynamite" into the Department of Justice.

The White House spokeswoman raised eyebrows among the press corps by saying that Mr Comey had committed "atrocities, circumventing the chain of command".

Ms Huckabee Sanders also rejected calls to appoint a special prosecutor to the FBI investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

"We don't think it's necessary," she said. "No one wants this to be finished and completed more than us."

Her comments came as the US Senate Intelligence Committee invited Mr Comey to testify before the panel on Tuesday.

Top Democrat Senator Mark Warner said the panel so far had "not heard back".