Roger Ailes: Fox News founder dies at 77

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Ailes was founder and long-term boss of Fox News

The ex-chairman and founder of Fox News Roger Ailes has died aged 77, his family says.

A statement from his wife Elizabeth to US media said she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken", calling him a "patriot".

Mr Ailes ran Fox News since it launched in 1996, turning it into a ratings hit and hugely influential voice in the US political landscape.

But he stepped down last year amid allegations of sexual assault.

At the time he said he was resigning because he had become a "distraction".

He once served as a media advisor to former US President Richard Nixon, later advising Donald Trump during his campaign last year.

Mrs Ailes' statement said: "During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.

"And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."