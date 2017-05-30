Tamir Rice shooting: Cleveland police officer Loehmann fired

From the section

A white police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old black boy in Cleveland, Ohio, in November 2014 has been fired for lying on his cadet application.

Timothy Loehmann opened fire on Tamir Rice as he played with a pellet gun, sparking widespread protests.

City officials announced Mr Loehmann's sacking and a 10-day suspension for his partner at the scene, Frank Garmback.

The penalties come more than a year after a grand jury declined to indict them in the boy's death.