Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic's decapitation stunt 'sick'

Image copyright Tyler Shields

US President Donald Trump has said a comedienne who posed with a fake decapitated head resembling him is "sick".

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," he tweeted. "My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this."

Griffin apologised after the photo provoked outrage from left and right.

In a video message posted on Twitter, she "begged" for forgiveness and said she had "crossed a line".

The 56-year-old Emmy award-winner said she was asking celebrity photographer Tyler Shields to delete the photo from the internet.

Image copyright Twitter

The gruesome image brought a storm of online criticism, including from Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Mr Trump's 2016 election rival Hillary.

She called the image "vile and wrong".

"It is never funny to joke about killing a president," she tweeted.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kathy Griffin has been a staunch critic of President Trump

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney also chimed in, tweeting: "Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory."

Mr Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, tweeted: "Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable."

Image copyright Twitter

Griffin, who has been a staunch critic of President Trump, posted the image in a tweet on Tuesday.

She added the comment: "I caption this: 'There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever.'"

As it became clear not everyone found it funny, she tweeted again: "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

In her video apology, she said: "I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far.

"The image is too disturbing. I understand how it affects people. It wasn't funny, I get it. I beg for your forgiveness."

Image copyright Twitter

CNN said it was evaluating its New Year's Eve coverage, which Griffin has co-hosted, and called the picture "disgusting and offensive".

Her co-host of the cable network's festive celebration, news anchor Anderson Cooper, tweeted that he was "appalled by the photo shoot" which was "clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Critics pointed out Mr Trump hosted a musician who called for Barack Obama to be killed

One company has already cut ties with Griffin.

The Utah-based makers of Squatty Potty toilet stools said they were cancelling an ad campaign featuring the comic because of the "deeply inappropriate" image.

Chief executive Bobby Edwards said in a statement: "We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance."

Unicorn Gold bathroom products also suspended an ad campaign starring Griffin.

However, others pointed out that Mr Trump had hosted a controversial musician who called for former President Barack Obama to be killed.

Ted Nugent had said President Obama should be "tried for treason and hung", called him a "subhuman mongrel" and invited him to "suck on my machine-gun".

Mr Trump welcomed Nugent to the White House in April.