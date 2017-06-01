Secretive Bilderberg group meetings begin in Virginia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Trump's National Security Adviser HR McMaster is due to attend

A secretive group of elite power brokers is meeting in the US state of Virginia for a four-day series of closed-door discussions.

The Bilderberg Meetings have 131 participants from 21 countries in Europe and North America, the group said in a press release.

Several advisers to President Donald Trump are to attend the forum, 30 miles (48km) from the White House.

The shadowy group has become a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a Bilderberg regular, is also due at the conference near Dulles airport

This year's group includes President Trump's Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, his National Security Adviser HR McMaster and Peter Thiel, the billionaire Paypal creator who has been a vocal supporter of the president.

At the top of the group's 13-point agenda is "The Trump administration: A progress report".

The meeting - at a Westfields Marriott hotel in Chantilly - is also being attended by Trump critic Eric Schmidt, head of Google's parent company.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alex Jones shouted and interrupted as presenter Andrew Neil tried to gain control

Mr Schmidt has previously said the Trump administration will do "evil things".

Other Bilderberg topics this year include, "The war on information", "Why is populism growing?", and "Can globalisation be slowed down?"

"There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written," the group's rules state.

"Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Conspiracy theories: Tony Gosling and David Aaronovitch

Other guests include Dutch King Willem-Alexander; David Rubenstein, head of private equity juggernaut the Carlyle Group; and former CIA director John Brennan.

Several journalists are joining this year's forum, including London Evening Standard editor George Osborne.

Some critics have accused the group - which has met every year since 1954 - of plotting to impose a one-world government.