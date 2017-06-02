The Trump-Russia story - in 198 words

Image copyright Getty Images

It's the story that has dominated Donald Trump's presidency, but it's complicated. Let's take a step back.

In summary

US intelligence agencies believe Russia tried to sway the election in favour of Trump and now there are several investigations looking into whether anyone from his campaign helped.

Any evidence?

Nothing to show collusion but more and more contacts between his staff and Russia have emerged. Several of these communications were not initially disclosed. The president himself has rejected the allegation that anyone around him colluded with Russia and says the "real" story is leaks.

Comey factor

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading one of the investigations, and then told the Russians in a White House meeting that sacking him helped to ease "great pressure" he felt over Russia. Comey is expected to testify publicly next week that the president asked him to stop looking into the action of one his aides, Michael Flynn.

Who is Flynn?

He was the national security adviser who had to quit because he misled the White House about his contacts with Russia. Another person who is being looked at for alleged Russia links is Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

Want to know more?