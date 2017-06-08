Comey: Trump administration 'lied' about the FBI

Ex-FBI chief James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump's comments about him and the FBI were "lies plain and simple".

While testifying before a Senate panel, Mr Comey said he was "confused" by the "shifting explanations" from the White House for his sacking.

Mr Comey said Mr Trump had repeatedly told him he was doing a "great" job.

But he added he understood the president has the right to fire an FBI director at any time.

When asked by the Senate Intelligence Committee whether the president tried to stop the Russia investigation he was conducting, Mr Comey said: "Not to my understanding, no."