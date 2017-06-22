BBC World News: Free TV Preview Available Now
BBC World News: Free TV Preview Available Now
As Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary, BBC World News will explore this vast country throughout July - from discovering some of the most remote places in Canada on The Travel Show to documentary-style programming in Canada Stories.
To mark this occasion, we are offering Canadian audiences the chance to watch BBC World News as a free channel preview.
Watch it on:
- Bell: Satellite: ch# 510; Fibe: ch# 510, 1510; Alt TV: ch# 510
- Shaw: VAN - ch# 36, EDM - ch# 30, CAL - ch# 28, SAS - ch# 140, WPG - ch# 41
- Telus: ch#821
*Free preview ends 16 July 2017. Available to Bell, Shaw, and Telus subscribers only.