Overloaded car in New Hampshire prompts police warning

New Hampshire police have warned drivers of over-packing after a man was stopped for stacking belongings several feet high on the roof of his vehicle.

Police posted photos on Facebook showing the car saddled with items including a bicycle, a television, a ladder and several pieces of furniture.

The photo was quickly shared more than a thousand times online.

The 57-year-old driver was cited for negligent driving and driving an uninspected vehicle. His car was towed.

The car was stopped on Interstate 93 North in Londonderry, police told the Boston.com.

"To elaborate on the photo that was posted earlier, driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby," New Hampshire State Police said in a Facebook post.

"These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!"

Facebook users weighed in to both praise police for stopping the car and defend the driver.

"Thank you for trying to keep us safe! I dodged a chair and [an] ironing board last week on my motorcycle," wrote Cheryl Farwell. "Very unsafe for everyone."

"What's the big deal? The load looks secure to me. If anything, the driver should be praised for trying to reduce vehicle emissions by making one trip," Facebook user David Lunn wrote.

Others offered up an explanation as to why the car was overloaded.

"I'm guessing they just got rich on an oil strike and are moving to Beverly Hills," Jim Robinson wrote, referring to the plot of classic television series, the Beverly Hillbillies.

"Must be new parents, taking the baby out to dinner with them," Facebook user Bob Morrison wrote.