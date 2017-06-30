New York hospital: Ex-employee opens fire in Bronx

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police and emergency services personnel enter the hospital

A gunman has opened fire inside a hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, killing one person and injuring several others, officials say.

The man, said to have been dressed as a doctor and armed with a rifle, is now dead.

The shooting began at about 14:45 local time (18:45 GMT) at the 1,000-bed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital.

Police identified the gunman as Henry Bello, a former doctor at the hospital. Reports say he killed himself.

Messages on social media spoke of doctors and nurses barricading themselves inside the building in the Mount Hope district.

The victims were reportedly shot on the 16th and 17th floors.

Associated Press news agency quoted one law enforcement official as saying one person had been killed by the gunman and six injured. CNN also reported one dead - the body of a woman was found near that of the gunman.

Henry Bello, 45, was reportedly a former family-medicine doctor at the hospital. Sources quoted by NBC said he had resigned in 2015 in lieu of termination.

The New York Police Department posted a tweet urging members of the public to avoid the area around the hospital at 1650 Grand Concourse.

The New York Times quoted a fire department official as saying that three doctors were among those shot.

Former NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC: "This would appear, preliminarily, to be a former employee dressed in a hospital jacket similar to what you would see a doctor wearing, who is familiar with the hospital, which makes the situation a lot more problematic."

One patient in the radiology department, Felix Puno, tweeted: "Building is in complete shut down, I was in the middle of getting an X-ray when security alerted us to the active shooter situation."

Garry Trimble, whose fiancee works at the hospital, said security was not good enough.

He said: "I can walk through the back door with an employee. If the employee opens the door, I can walk in. I think every hospital should have one police officer at each entrance. They only ever do something when something happens."

Bronx-Lebanon is a private, not-for-profit hospital that has been operating for 120 years.

