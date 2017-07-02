Most US women won't dine alone with opposite sex, survey suggests

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mike Pence has said he would not dine alone with any woman who was not his wife, Karen (pictured)

Many eyebrows were raised when it emerged US vice-president Mike Pence would not dine alone with a woman who was not his wife.

How old fashioned, the internet cried.

Only, now it seems he is not alone.

A surprise poll for the New York Times has discovered more than half of women agree with him - as well as 45% of men.

And as for a drink? Forget about it. Just 29% of women think that would be appropriate in a one-on-one situation.

However, the poll - conducted by Morning Consult, surveying 3,500 people - found the numbers shift considerably according to your politics: the more liberal your views, the more likely you were to mix with a member of the opposite sex, one on one.

Just 62% of Republicans found it acceptable, compared to 71% of Democrats.

Similar divides can also be seen according to religion - the more devout you are, the less appropriate you view it - and to education: almost a quarter of those who did not reach college think it is inappropriate, compared with 18% who got a bachelor's degree or higher.

