Most US women won't dine alone with opposite sex, survey suggests
Many eyebrows were raised when it emerged US vice-president Mike Pence would not dine alone with a woman who was not his wife.
How old fashioned, the internet cried.
Only, now it seems he is not alone.
A surprise poll for the New York Times has discovered more than half of women agree with him - as well as 45% of men.
And as for a drink? Forget about it. Just 29% of women think that would be appropriate in a one-on-one situation.
However, the poll - conducted by Morning Consult, surveying 3,500 people - found the numbers shift considerably according to your politics: the more liberal your views, the more likely you were to mix with a member of the opposite sex, one on one.
Just 62% of Republicans found it acceptable, compared to 71% of Democrats.
Similar divides can also be seen according to religion - the more devout you are, the less appropriate you view it - and to education: almost a quarter of those who did not reach college think it is inappropriate, compared with 18% who got a bachelor's degree or higher.
