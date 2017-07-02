Performer at Arkansas nightclub shooting arrested

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The venue is being shut down by the city in the aftermath

A rapper who was performing at the Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were shot has been arrested, police have told US media.

Gunfire was exchanged during a concert at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Little Rock early on Saturday.

Ricky Hampton, known by his stage name Finese TwoTymes, was detained in connection with the incident.

The KATV network quoted Mr Hampton's booking agent as saying the rapper had "nothing to do" with the shooting.

A total of 28 people were injured, including three in a stampede. The youngest victim was said to be 16.

Two people were in a serious condition, but officials said all were expected to survive. NBC News said one other person was arrested at the same time as Mr Hampton.

The mayor of Little Rock, Mark Stodola, said it was the result of a disagreement involving a number of patrons at the club, which quickly escalated because of "the presence of rivalries and weapons".

"I want to reassure our public that this was not an act of terrorism, but a tragedy... It does not appear to be a planned shooting," Mr Stodola told reporters.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Hampton's poster for the event was criticised in the aftermath of the shooting

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying that a number of people associated with Mr Hampton's group had been stopped by police after trying to enter the nightclub, at least one of whom had a gun.

They appear to have gained access to the club later through a different entry way, the agency said.

Mr Buckner said the authorities were investigating whether a longstanding rivalry between gangs was to blame for the shooting.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Hampton offered condolences to the injured who came to see him perform, saying "violence is not for the club."

"We all come with one motive at the end of the day, and that's to have fun. Not to be hurt," he said.

Promotional material for Mr Hampton's concert was criticised by Mayor Stodola and others on social media for its image of the rapper holding an assault rifle pointed at the camera.

The city of Little Rock has suspended the Power Ultra Lounge's licence, and officials say they plan to shut down the club permanently. The venue's landlord has also posted an eviction notice at the site, reports said.

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson thanked the first responders to the scene - but also expressed concern about violence in the city.

"Little Rock's crime problem appears to be intensifying. Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning's event," he said.

He said a new strategy and extra resources were needed to "take the violent threats off the streets".