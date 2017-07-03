US & Canada

Jacob and Ursula Kokotkiewicz found shot dead in New Mexico

Jacob and Ursula Kokotkiewicz Image copyright KOAT Albuquerque
Image caption Jacob and Ursula Kokotkiewicz were found in their vehicle on Thursday

Police have identified a married couple discovered shot dead inside a pick-up truck parked along a highway in the US state of New Mexico.

Jacob and Ursula Kokotkiewicz, of Texas, were found on Thursday by police who went to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Police say both had been shot in the head and the man had a handgun between his legs.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive.

Mrs Kokotkiewicz, 32, who was discovered in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, was a teacher in Dallas.

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Mrs Kokotkiewicz was a teacher in Dallas

She had studied education and literature at the University of Toronto, according to her Facebook page.

Mrs Kokotkiewicz and her 31-year-old husband had been visiting National Parks, according to her Instagram feed.

In a recent post from Utah, she uploaded a photo with a comment: "To me, the journey matters as much as the destination. Savor the moments and enjoy life's detours."

Tributes have been flooding in on Instagram for her.

"I can't believe Ms K is gone," read one comment.

"I should have gotten a picture, a hug or something, and I didn't because I expected to see her again."

Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Mrs Kokotkiewicz in a Facebook post

