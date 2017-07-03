Boston airport car crash: 'Several hurt' near Logan airport

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The collision took place near a taxi rank

A car has driven into a crowd at Boston's Logan airport, police in Massachusetts say.

Emergency officials said at least 10 people were taken to hospital, with state police saying injuries were of "varying severity".

The Boston Globe newspaper reported that driver error was being investigated as the cause.

Reports said the car, which appeared to be a Boston city taxi, struck close to the airport's cab rank.

The 7News network and the Boston Globe said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is at the scene co-operating with police.

The incident, on the eve of the Independence Day holiday in the US, is not believed to be terrorism-related, law enforcement officials have told local media.