Georgia mother held as father and four children stabbed to death

A Georgia mother is in custody after her four young children and their father were found dead in an apparent stabbing at their home, police said.

Police found the bodies after responding to a 911 call in Loganville, located outside of Atlanta, Gwinnett County officials said.

Another child inside the home was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed but police said they were "not searching for anyone else".

Corporal Michele Pihera said the woman was "quickly taken into custody" and is being interviewed, but declined to say whether she was also injured.

"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," she said outside the home.

"What her motivations are for committing this horrendous crime, we still don't know."

A woman inside the property called police at 04:47 local time (08:47 GMT) to report a stabbing, but it is unclear whether the mother was the one who alerted authorities.

Police have not released the family's identities, but said the children were all under the age of 10 and the man was in his mid-30s.

A knife appeared to be used in the attack, but a medical examiner will determine how each of the victims died, Ms Pihera added.

A neighbour told WSB-TV that the woman may have been home with her deceased family members for hours before police arrived.

"It's reasonable to believe they were in the home all night," Gwinnett police Corporal Deon Washington told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.