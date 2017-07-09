US priest pulls out gun in Florida road rage incident

Image copyright ABC

A North Carolina priest faces assault charges after he pulled out a gun in a road rage incident, officials say.

They say the priest, William Rian Adams, was driving near Palm City in Florida when a pick-up truck that had been following his Chevrolet Corvette closely tried to overtake him.

Mr Adams, 35, then "pointed a semi-automatic hand gun" at the two people in the other vehicle, police say.

The priest was arrested on Friday after the victims reported the incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.