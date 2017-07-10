Shock over US tourist killed in Greek bar

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Bakari Henderson, 22, was working on a photo shoot for a new clothing line in Greece, his family says

The loved ones of a US graduate who was killed on the Greek island of Zakynthos have expressed shock over his death.

Texas native Bakari Henderson, 22, was beaten to death after at least 10 people followed him out of a bar after a dispute, police said.

Witnesses reportedly told police he angered one of the bouncers when he and his friends tried to take a selfie with a waitress.

Eight people have been arrested in connection to the killing, police said.

Six Serbian nationals, a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British national of Serbian descent were among those arrested.

The suspects, who face voluntary manslaughter charges, are accused of beating him and leaving him unconscious in the street.

Police said Mr Henderson died from severe head injuries after the incident.

Mr Henderson's friend, Travis Jenkins, said it was unlike him to get into a street brawl.

"Bakari was not one to act aggressively like that," Mr Jenkins told ABC News. "He was always the one who was the peacemaker."

"I think everybody feels the same way," said Blake McCray, a family friend. "That everybody just misses Bakari. He was the life of the party."

Mr Henderson graduated last month from the University of Arizona with a degree in business finance and entrepreneurship.

His family said they were "devastated" by his death.

"Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, travelling and meeting new people," a family statement said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police arrest at least eight people over the American's death

"He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met."

The recent graduate was in Greece working on a photo shoot for a new clothing line, according to his family.

Mr Henderson's neighbour, Bill Norton, also said the account was uncharacteristic of Mr Henderson.

"He didn't have any of those characteristics that you would think about in terms of bar-room brawls," Mr Norton said. "You know, it just didn't fit Bakari's nature. So I'm just puzzled."

Mr Henderson's family is working with the US Department of State to recover his body while a GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 (£23,295) to cover funeral costs.