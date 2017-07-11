Trump Jr's email chain: Full text

Image copyright Twitter

US President Donald Trump's son has released an email chain showing he was offered "sensitive" information on Hillary Clinton by a Russian national.

Below is the full text of the exchange in chronological order and also a statement released by Mr Trump Jr. All BBC notes are bracketed (in italics and bold).

On 3 June 2016, at 10:36, Rob Goldstone (publicist) wrote:

Good morning

Emin (Agalarov, Azerbaijani businessman and singer-songwriter) just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.

The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras (Agalarov, Azerbaijani-Russian businessman and public figure) this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and be very useful to your father.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left to right: Emin Agalarov, Donald Trump and Aras Agalarov pictured together at the Miss Universe Pageant 2013 in Moscow

This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin.

What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?

I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.

Best

Rob Goldstone

On 3 June 2016, at 10:53, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Thanks Rob I appreciate that,. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summers. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?

Best,

Don

On 6 June 2016, at 12:40, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Hi Don

Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this Hillary info - you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try to schedule a time and day Best to you and family Rob Goldstone

On 6 June 2016, at 15:03, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob could we speak now?

d

On 6 June 2016, at 15:37, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Let me track him down in Moscow

What number he could call?

On 6 June 2016, at 15:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

My cell thanks

On 6 June 2016, at 15:43, Rob Goldstone wrote:

OK he's on stage in Moscow but should be off within 20 minutes so I am sure can call Rob

On 6 June 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob thanks for the help.

D.

On 7 June 2016, at 16:20, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Don

Hope all is well

Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday.

I believe you are aware of the meeting - and so wondered if 3pm or later on Thursday works for you?

I assume it would be at your office.

Best

Rob Goldstone

On 7 June 2016, at 17:16, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

How about 3 at our offices? Thanks rob appreciate you helping set it up.

D

On 7 June 2016, at 17:19, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Perfect... I won't sit in on the meeting, but will bring them at 3pm and introduce you etc.

I will send the names of the two people with you for security when I have them later today.

best

Rob

On 7 June 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law (Jared Kushner) and me. 725 Fifth Ave 25th floor.

On 8 June 2016, at 10:34, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Good morning

Would it be possible to move tomorrow meeting at 4pm as the Russian attorney is in court until 3 i was just informed.

Best

Rob

On 8 June 2016, at 11:15, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Yes Rob I could do that unless they wanted to do 3 today instead... just let me know and ill lock it in either way.

d

On 8 June 2016, at 11:18, Rob Goldstone wrote:

They can't do today as she hasn't landed yet from Moscow 4pm is great tomorrow.

Best

Rob

On 8 June 2016 at 12:03, Donald Trump Jr wrote to Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort:

Meeting got moved to 4 tomorrow at my offices.

Best,

Don

And here's a statement by Donald Trump Jr published on 11 July 2017:

To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew from 2013 Ms. Universe Pageant near Moscow. Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow. The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research. I first wanted to just have phone call but when that didn't work out, they said the woman would be in new York and asked if I would meet. I decided to take the meeting. The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official. And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was "the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it."