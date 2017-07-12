Timeline of denials by Trump team of campaign talks with Russia

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump Jr's meeting has renewed questions over alleged Russia-Trump links

US President Donald Trump, his son and top aides have consistently denied claims that his campaign had talks with Russian officials trying to favour him in last year's election.

But the revelation that Donald Trump Jr met a Russian lawyer who had promised damaging material about his father's opponent, Hillary Clinton, has renewed speculation of collusion between the Trump camp and Russia.

Here are some of the denials made by key players on President Trump's team.

Donald Trump Jr

Image copyright Reuters

24 July 2016: On CNN's State of the Union, Mr Trump Jr is asked about a suggestion by the Clinton campaign that Russia is trying to help his father's election, an effort that included the hacking and publication of emails of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"It just goes to show you their exact moral compass," he replies. "They'll say anything to be able to win this. This is time and time again, lie after lie... It's disgusting, it's so phoney… I can't think of bigger lies. But that exactly goes to show you what the DNC and what the Clinton camp will do. They will lie and do anything to win."

March 2017: When asked about meeting Russian nationals for campaign-related conversations, Mr Trump Jr tells the New York Times: "Did I meet with people that were Russian? I'm sure, I'm sure I did... But none that were set up. None that I can think of at the moment. And certainly none that I was representing the campaign in any way, shape or form."

He also denies having discussed Russia-related government policies, saying "100% no".

8 July: After news of the meeting with the Russian lawyer emerges, Mr Trump Jr says that the discussions were about a suspended programme for Americans to adopt Russian children. The encounter "was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow-up", he adds.

11 July: Mr Trump Jr tells Fox News Channel's Hannity that the meeting was "opposition research" but that in retrospect he "would have done things a little differently". He says he did not tell his father about the conversation.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Donald Trump Jr maintains that there was nothing to tell his father President Trump

Is this a smoking gun?

Four explosive lines in emails

Why is this British guy emailing Trump Jr?

Donald Trump

Image copyright PA

27 July 2016: Mr Trump tells a CBS affiliate in Miami: "I can tell you I think if I came up with that they'd say, 'Oh, it's a conspiracy theory, it's ridiculous.'... I mean I have nothing to do with Russia. I don't have any jobs in Russia. I'm all over the world but we're not involved in Russia."

24 October: At a campaign rally in Florida, the Republican says: "I have nothing to do with Russia, folks, I'll give you a written statement."

11 January 2017: Mr Trump tweets:

Image copyright Twitter - @realdonaldtrump

Later, in a press conference, Mr Trump does not answer a question about having contacts with the Russians during the campaign.

7 February:Mr Trump tweets again: "I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!"

16 February: Mr Trump, again on Twitter, says: "The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!"

26 February: The president repeats that the allegations are "fake news", saying on Twitter: "Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!"

8 May:Mr Trump tweets: "The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?"

11 May: Mr Trump says in an interview with NBC News: "This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

18 May: The president calls the enquiry into the alleged Russian interference in the US election a "witch hunt."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt."

Russian cloud hangs over White House

How did we get here?

Mike Pence, US vice-president

Image copyright Reuters

15 January 2017: When asked on CBS' Face the Nation if any member of the Trump campaign had contacts with Russian officials trying to interfere in the election, Mr Pence says: "Of course not. And I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumours that have swirled around the candidacy." He denies the claim in several other interviews.

Kellyanne Conway, senior White House adviser

Image copyright Reuters

18 December 2016: When asked if the campaign had any contact with Russian officials trying to influence the election outcome, she tells CBS' Face the Nation: "Absolutely not. I discussed that with the president-elect just last night. Those conversations never happened."