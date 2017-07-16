No naked dancing, Canada revellers told

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Clothed revellers dance during a festival (archive photo)

Dance and enjoy yourself, but not naked - that is a police message to revellers at a music festival in central Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued the warning as the Craven Country Thunder event in Saskatchewan comes to the end on Sunday.

In a statement, it said festival-goers "are definitely having fun and we have noticed at times they feel inspired to 'dance like nobody's watching'".

"The reality is that other people at the event ARE watching," the RCMP said.

"While the RCMP fully supports everyone's desire to have fun and enjoy themselves, we do ask that you please do so while wearing clothes."

The police have already reported "a couple" of public nudity incidents since the festival opened on Thursday, CBC News reports.

However, no-one has been charged.

Dozens of other - mostly minor - incidents have been reported at the festival.

Thousands of people attend the annual country music festival in Craven, just north of the city Regina.