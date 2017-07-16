Arizona flash flood: Deadly deluge hits Payson swimmers

A deadly flash flood sparked by monsoon-like rains has swept through a swimming hole in the US state of Arizona.

Seven people have been killed, including two children, the Gila County Sheriff's office said.

A search operation is under way for three people who are still missing.

The flash flood occurred at Cold Springs, near Payson, on Saturday afternoon, sweeping people down East Verde River.

The Associated Press news agency quoted Whispering Pines District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier as saying that more than 100 people were in the swimming hole when rainwater from a severe thunderstorm flooded the area.

At least four people have been rescued from the water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood alert for much of Arizona until Monday evening, with more storms expected in the middle of next week.