Canada police issue warrant for imam for 'anti-Semitic hate speech'

Image copyright YouTube/ Masjid Dar-Al-Arkam Image caption Sheikh Muhammad ibn Musa Al Nasr speaks at the Dar al-Arkam Mosque in Montreal

A Palestinian-Jordanian imam accused of giving an anti-Semitic sermon is wanted by Canadian police for hate crimes.

A Montreal judge issued an arrest warrant for Sheikh Muhammad ibn Musa Al Nasr on Sunday for promoting hate.

Jewish organisation B'nai Brith said Mr Al Nasr preached Jews were the "worst of mankind" and should be slaughtered, in a sermon in Montreal in December.

Mr Al Nasr's whereabouts are unknown and B'nai Brith is calling for his extradition to Canada.

"Today, the Jewish community of Montreal can sleep safer, knowing that there is a price to pay for inciting violence against our community," said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B'nai Brith Canada in a statement.

Mr Al Nasr is charged with the wilful promotion of hatred under Canada's anti-hate crime laws.

During his sermon in Arabic at the Dar al-Arkam Mosque in Montreal last December, Mr Al Nasr reportedly said Jews were the "worst of mankind" and that Muslims should slaughter them on Judgement Day.

The sermon is still posted to the mosque's YouTube channel, and B'nai Brith says the mosque has not apologised for Mr Al Nasr's statements.