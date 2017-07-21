Toronto helps 'doofy son' find his parked car four days on

Image copyright CBC Image caption Gavin Strickland said: "I just love how the city got together to help me out"

A US teenager who lost his car in a Toronto car park for four days has picked up the vehicle after volunteer sleuths pounded pavements to find it.

"I feel I'm like a Hollywood actor or something," said Gavin Strickland, 19, as local media filmed his reunion with the vehicle on Thursday.

He had driven from Syracuse, New York, for a Metallica concert on Sunday night, but forgot where he parked.

A Craigslist advert asking the public for help went viral.

"Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage, in the first floor (slightly lower / basement level) but that garage cannot now be located," his father wrote online.

"The car has US Florida license plates, a small Canadian flag affixed to the door frame, and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker."

The teenager searched all night for the 2015 Nissan Versa Sedan and police officers even drove him around the city to help.

But he gave up on Monday morning and took a coach the 250 miles (400km) back home.

His father's advert included several details which the younger Mr Strickland had managed to recall: it's nearby a Starbucks, "possibly a bank" and some construction.

Image copyright CBC Image caption Madison Riddolls, a Good Samaritan who found the car, presents Mr Strickland with a map of Toronto

It was also within an $8 (£6) cab ride of the Rogers Centre, where he watched the concert.

One online user called the advert, which came with a $100 reward, "the best scavenger hunt ever".

A delighted Mr Strickland returned to Toronto after learning the car was discovered on Wednesday night.

Madison Riddolls, 26, found it parked in an electric car charging station, after she and her boyfriend decided to play detective.

"We were a little bored and deciding to go to bed or go on a little adventure in our city," Ms Riddolls told CBC News.

"I felt like I owed it to the family. They were sort of relying on us."

In another bonus, the car park waived the charge for four days of parking, only charging Mr Strickland for one day.

They even gave him a gift of a Bluetooth device to ensure he does not lose the car again.

"I love Canada," said Mr Strickland, "and I think I just love how the city got together to help me out."

With that, he hopped back in his car, waved to cameras and drove home.