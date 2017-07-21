Anthony Scaramucci: Who is the new White House communications director?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House communications director

President Donald Trump has triggered a shake-up by appointing Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his White House communications director.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit, reportedly in response to the move, which was announced on 21 July.

He had been partially filling the communications role since the previous incumbent Michael Dubke resigned in May.

So, what do we know about the president's new mouthpiece?

Firstly, Anthony Scaramucci, 52, is a long-standing Trump supporter who has known the president for years.

A major Republican donor and founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, he served as an adviser on the presidential transition team.

Mr Scaramucci is currently a senior vice-president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank - the US government's export credit agency.

He is expected to begin his new job in August.

Mr Spicer's departure aside, he can expect to be working with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Image copyright Twitter/Scaramucci Image caption The financier tweeted a picture with the president on 29 June

In January 2017, the Wall Street bigwig was linked to the role of Director for the Office of Public Liaison - where he would have managed the administration's engagement with the US business and political communities.

The job failed to materialise due to complications over the sale of his stake in SkyBridge, which meant it would take months for him to pass conflict-of-interest checks.

Fox news contributor

Mr Scaramucci, who is nicknamed "The Mooch", previously hosted a financial television show, Wall Street Week.

He is the author of three books, titled - Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole: How Entrepreneurs Turn Failure Into Success, Goodbye Gordon Gekko: How to Find Your Fortune without Losing Your Soul, and The Little Book of Hedge Funds (Little Books. Big Profits).

He has also contributed to the Fox News Channel, and staunchly defended the president in TV appearances.

A White House official told Reuters that the financier was interviewed by Mr Trump on Friday morning, and that the job was duly offered and accepted. The president's daughter Ivanka Trump was said to have attended the 30-minute meeting.

Trump family ties

The New York Times says the entrepreneur is close to Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr, and respected by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner - a senior adviser to the president.

He recently tweeted in defence of Donald Jr after news broke that he had met a Russian lawyer last year during the election campaign.

Mr Scaramucci tweeted he was "proud to call him a friend".

Image copyright Twitter/Scaramucci

One of Mr Scaramucci's first challenges will be the questions swirling around the Trump administration's alleged links to Russia, and potential Kremlin meddling in the 2016 election.

The banker was himself linked to the story by CNN in a report it later retracted, which claimed he had met a Russian investor prior to Mr Trump's inauguration.

Three CNN journalists later resigned over the story.