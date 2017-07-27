Sessions says Trump criticism 'hurtful'

Image copyright Reuters

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said Donald Trump's recent criticism of him is "hurtful", but that the president is a "strong leader".

The president has expressed disappointment with Mr Sessions for recusing himself from the inquiry into Russia meddling in the US election.

A White House spokesman went as far as to suggest Mr Trump was considering firing the country's top prosecutor.

But Mr Sessions appeared to defend the president despite the recent slights.

"He is determined to move this country in the direction that he believes it needs to go to make it great again," Mr Sessions said of the president to Fox News on Thursday.

"And he has had a lot of criticism and he's steadfast determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our job and that's what I intend to do," he added.

The former Alabama senator also told the Associated Press on Thursday it had not been the "best week" for his relationship with Mr Trump, but that the president had every right to look for another attorney general.

"I serve at the pleasure of the president. I've understood that from the day I took the job," he said in El Salvador.