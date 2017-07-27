Boy Scouts apologise for Trump remarks

The chief scout of the Boy Scouts of America has apologised for the remarks made by President Donald Trump at the group's national event this week.

Over 30,000 people attending the event, where Mr Trump promoted his agenda and criticised his political rivals.

Michael Surbaugh says the president's invitation was customary.

"I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree."

He went on to say how the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) have tried to avoid taking political positions since its creation.

"We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting programme," he said.

He added: "We teach youth to become active citizens, to participate in their government, respect the variety of perspectives and to stand up for individual rights."