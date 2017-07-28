US healthcare: Senate 'skinny repeal' bill fails

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arizona senator John McCain was among three Republicans to vote against the repeal

The latest attempt to repeal the Obama-era healthcare act has failed after a dramatic night in the US Senate.

At least three Republicans - John McCain, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski - voted against the bill, which needed a simple majority to pass.

It was voted down by 51 votes to 49.

The so-called "skinny" repeal, which would have scaled back some of the more controversial provisions, is the third failed attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, described it as a "disappointing moment".

The vote had been delayed after Senate Republicans kept a procedural vote open before the actual Obamacare vote while they attempted to persuade their members to vote for the repeal.

Vice President Mike Pence was seen talking to Mr McCain for more than 20 minutes.

But Mr McCain then approached a group of Democrats, who appeared happy to see him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski also voted against the repeal

The Trump administration had also put pressure on Sen Murkowski, with President Trump tweeting on Wednesday that she had "let the Republicans, and our country, down".

Ahead of Thursday's late-night vote, Mr Trump had urged Republicans to "get there after waiting seven years" and "give America great healthcare".

The "skinny" repeal plan would have eliminated parts of Obamacare - the Affordable Care Act - including the individual mandate requiring all Americans to have health insurance coverage, as well as a tax on medical devices.