Anthony Scaramucci fired: What else happens in 10 days?

What can happen in 10 days? Many things, including being hired and then fired as White House communications director.

It was quite a week for Anthony Scaramucci. Faster than his rise and fall was social media reaction to his sacking.

#Scaramucci quickly became a trending topic on Twitter worldwide - and here's what some had to say.

First, what lasts more than 10 days?

Only 10 days - but what a time it was

Feeling out of breath? You're not alone

Remember what he said about deleting old tweets because "past views evolved"?