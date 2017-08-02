Fired FBI chief James Comey to publish book

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump's love-hate relationship with Comey over a tumultuous year

Former FBI chief James Comey is writing a book about leadership and decision-making, his publishers have announced.

Mr Comey was sacked by President Trump in May while leading the FBI's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

He has never been far from the spotlight in recent years.

Hillary Clinton blames her election defeat on his decision to announce he was reopening the FBI investigation into her use of private email.

The book is due to be completed in spring 2018 and does not yet have a title.

It will contain "previously unheard of anecdotes", Flatiron Books said in a statement.

His sacking by President Trump was widely decried and the two men have offered differing accounts of their private conversations.

The president said shortly afterwards that "this Russia thing" was a factor in his mind when he decided to get rid of him.

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Christopher Wray as his successor to head the FBI.