US-wide manhunt after Chicago murder

Image copyright Chicago police Image caption Police warn the suspects are believed to be "armed and dangerous"

A US-wide hunt has intensified for an American professor and an Oxford University employee suspected of stabbing a man to death in Chicago.

Police are urging Prof Wyndham Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, 56, to "do the right thing and turn yourself in".

Arrests warrants were issued after Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 25, was found dead in Prof Lathem's flat in Chicago on 27 July.

"The victim had several lacerations to the body," the police said.

Wyndham Lathem is a microbiology professor at Northwestern University, who specialises in the bacteria that caused the bubonic plague.

Andrew Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Oxford's Somerville College.

The police warned that the suspects were believed to be "armed and dangerous", and were possibly driving a Hyundai sedan.

Mr Cornell-Duranleau, originally from Michigan, worked as a cosmetologist in Chicago.