Trump 'pressed Mexico to stop talk of wall payments'

US President Donald Trump urged the Mexican president to stop publicly saying he would not pay for a proposed border wall, according to transcripts.

Mr Trump admonished Enrique Pena Nieto for publicly denouncing the wall during a 27 January phone call, transcripts obtained by the Washington Post show.

"You cannot say that to the press," he reportedly told him.

Transcripts of his first call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were also published.

In a rancorous call, President Trump tells him it was the "worst" conversation he had that day, and one with Russian President Vladimir Putin was more pleasant.

Mr Trump launched his presidential campaign on a promise to build a wall along the US southern border and vowed to make Mexico pay for the project.

But the transcripts show the US president acknowledged the funding would come from other sources, saying the money "will work out in the formula somehow".

Key quotes to Mexico

"I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den."

"You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league. But they have to be knocked out and you have not done a good job of knocking them out."

"Your words are so beautiful. Those are beautiful words and I do not think I can speak that beautifully, okay? It would be great to put those words at the end of the statement."

"If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that."

Key quotes to Australia

"This [refugee resettlement deal] is going to kill me. I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. "

"I guarantee you they [refugees] are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people."

"I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous."