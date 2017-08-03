Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat arrested on assault charge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dukes of Hazzard star was arrested outside Boston on Wednesday night

Dukes of Hazzard actor Tom Wopat has been arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession and indecent assault and battery, police say.

The 1980s comedy star made his first court appearance on Thursday in Massachusetts a day after his arrest.

The alleged victim is his fellow cast member in the stage production of 42nd Street, which was due to open on Thursday, US media report.

As well as playing Luke Duke, he has played roles in several recent films.

Waltham Police Department Det Sgt Tim King told the BBC: "During an inventory search of Mr Wopat and his vehicle, two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine were discovered."

The Middlesex district attorney's office told the Boston Globe that Mr Wopat is accused of "inappropriate touching of a female cast member".

He was arrested shortly before 23:00 local time on Wednesday night (03:00 GMT on Thursday).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Wopat (right) played Luke Duke with fellow cast members John Schneider (L) as Bo Duke and Catherine Bach (M) as Daisy Duke

On Thursday morning Mr Wopat's official Twitter feed posted an advert for the performance, which was due to run from 3-13 August at the Reagle Music Theater in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"Don't miss your chance to see it!" read the post, before it was deleted.

His movie credits in recent years include Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained (2012).

The Dukes of Hazzard aired on CBS from 1979-1985 and featured the escapades of two fast-driving cousins as they evade a bumbling Georgia sheriff.