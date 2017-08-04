'Wrong turn' kills doctor in Grand Canyon hike with girls

Image caption Officials advise hikers to travel during the cooler times of the day

A US woman died after a "wrong turn" when she ran out of water while hiking with her daughter and niece in the Grand Canyon, her husband has said.

Sarah Beadle, 38, had left the girls "in a safe location while she went ahead to get water and some help", Scott Beadle wrote online.

Park rangers suspect the emergency room physician became lost and died from heat exhaustion on the Arizona trail.

Other hikers found the girls in good condition and brought them to camp.

Mrs Beadle's daughter had been "feeling dizzy from heat exhaustion and they had run out of water", her husband said, explaining why she had set out alone.

"Somewhere along the trail she made a wrong turn and got lost. The park rangers suspect she died of heat exhaustion."

"Sarah loved travelling with her family and sharing so many wonderful experiences with all of us," Mr Beadle wrote on Facebook.

The National Park Service confirmed that a woman's body was found on Wednesday less than a mile from the Phantom Ranch along the South Kaibab Trail.

Rescuers had been searching for Sarah Beadle, 38, since Tuesday

She had been hiking on one of two trails which hikers can take to trek to the bottom of the 6,000ft deep (1,800m) canyon.

But Kirby Shedlowski of the National Parks Service told WFAA-TV that although the South Kaibab trail is shorter, "that trail has limited shade and no water accessibility on it".

Rescuers, who had been searching since 1 August, found her backpack near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and River Trail, officials said.

The Baylor Emergency Medical Center of Keller in Fort Worth, Texas, where she worked as an emergency physician, said that she "was a beloved member of our team and she'll be missed by all with whom she came in contact, having worked at the medical centre for a year and a half".

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner in Arizona are conducting an investigation.