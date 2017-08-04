US attorney general says four charged in crackdown on leaks
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced four people have been charged over leaks as he launched a crackdown on disclosure of classified material.
He said the suspects stood accused of unlawfully divulging classified information or concealing contacts with foreign intelligence officers.
America's top prosecutor said the administration has tripled the number of active leak probes since January.
President Donald Trump has criticised Mr Sessions for not dealing with leaks.