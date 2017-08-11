This is the Oval Office without furniture

Every wondered what the Oval Office looks like without any furniture? Of course you haven't. Here's some pictures anyway.
The White House has got the builders in for its first major renovation in more than six decades.
The West Wing - which President Donald Trump has denied calling "a dump" - is being gutted during the revamp.
Mr Trump might be lucky to find a seat in his office when he pops back to the executive mansion next week.
He is currently in the middle of a 17-day "working vacation" at his private New Jersey golf club.
But the commander-in-chief plans to interrupt his holiday on Monday with a brief return to Washington DC.
