Stuntwoman dies on set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver

Image copyright FOX

A stuntwoman has died in a motorcycle accident while filming Deadpool 2 in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

Police confirmed the driver was killed on Monday morning and workplace safety officials were investigating.

Witnesses described how the woman lost control of the bike, jumped a kerb and crashed into a building.

The Marvel Comics sequel stars Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and has been filming in his hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia, since June.

The Vancouver Sun reported that city centre streets had been closed since last week to film motorcycle and scooter scenes.

The driver may have been filming a scene for the female character Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

Photographers had spotted Beetz in costume riding a motorcycle last week.