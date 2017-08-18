American killed in Barcelona terror attack

Image copyright Handout Image caption The couple took this photo in Barcelona about and hour before the attack occured

An American citizen has died in the Barcelona terror attacks, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has confirmed.

Officials have not yet identified the victim, but a teacher from California has told US media her husband has been missing since the attack.

Heidi Nunes had been enjoying drinks on the Las Ramblas promenade with her husband, Jared Tucker, when a van began driving into pedestrians.

Fourteen people died, and more than 100 were injured.

Mr Tillerson offered his condolences to the loved ones of the unnamed victim, and said officials were "still confirming the death or injuries" of any other Americans.

Ms Nunes told NBC that Mr Tucker, a 42-year-old construction worker, had excused himself to go to the bathroom minutes before the attack.

"Next thing I know there's screaming," Ms Nunes said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barcelona held a minute of silence on Friday morning

"I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming."

The couple from Walnut Creek, California, were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary by travelling through Europe, and had arrived in Spain after visiting Paris and Venice.

Ms Nunes told US media she had seen a photo online of people providing aid to her husband, who looks to be "very injured".

The attack was one of three incidents in Spain, which officials have said were part of a "jihadist" plot.

People from 34 different countries were injured or killed, emergency services said.