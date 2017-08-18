Charlottesville victim's mum rebukes Trump

Image copyright Getty Images

The mother of a woman killed in violent clashes at a white supremacist rally has said she has "no interest" in speaking with President Donald Trump.

Susan Bro said she refuses to speak to Mr Trump after hearing him equate demonstrators, like her daughter, with white supremacists.

Her daughter, Heather Heyer, was killed on Saturday after a car ploughed through a crowd of counter-protesters.

She said she did not "want to be used for political agendas".

"It's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters... with the [Ku Klux Klan] and the white supremacists," she said of Mr Trump on ABC New's Good Morning America television programme.

"You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, 'I'm sorry.' I'm not forgiving that," she said on Friday.

When asked if there was anything she wanted to say to Mr Trump, she added: "Think before you speak".

Mr Trump drew outrage this week after reversing his condemnation of Saturday's far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which was supported by white supremacists and neo-Nazis protesting against the removal of a statue of Robert E Lee, a general who had fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War.

Violent clashes between the rally's supporters and counter-protesters escalated when a car rammed into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing Ms Heyer and injuring nearly 20 others.

Mr Trump bowed to pressure on Monday to denounce far-right elements at the rally, but appeared to defend its organisers on Tuesday.

He condemned the suspect in the car-ramming incident, but said those who marched in defence of the statue had included "many fine people".