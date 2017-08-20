US comedian Jerry Lewis 'dies aged 91'

Entertainer Jerry Lewis, one of Hollywood's most successful comedians, has died aged 91, US media report.

His 10-year partnership with Dean Martin saw them star in 16 films and achieve huge box office success.

Lewis went on to become the highest paid actor in Hollywood, chalking up box office successes such as The Bell Boy, Cinderfella and The Nutty Professor.

