Trump travel leaves Secret Service cash-strapped

Image copyright Getty Images

The US Secret Service is facing a strain on its budget due in part to President Donald Trump's large family and multiple properties.

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles said some 1,100 agents will hit their overtime allowance caps for the year.

Under Mr Trump, 42 people receive protection, an increase from 31 people during the Obama administration.

Mr Trump has travelled nearly every weekend to his East coast properties.

Among those protected are 18 members of the Trump family, who have required security on international business trips to promote Trump properties as well as family holidays.

Some of the more costly bills, according to the USA Today report, include:

Estimated $3m per visit to Mar-a-Lago

Some $60,000 on golf cart rentals alone at both Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster

Nearly $100,000 on hotels to protect the president's son, Eric Trump, during a business trip he took to Uruguay

Other trips requiring security include visits in February by both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr to Vancouver, British Columbia, to open a new Trump hotel there, and to Dubai for the opening of a Trump International Golf Club.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, required Secret Service during their skiing vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in March while Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend have received protection on recent trips to Germany and Hungary.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Alles said the agency struggled with a "similar situation" last year that led to legislation allowing Secret Service employees to exceed overtime allowance caps.

He said the agency has been working with the Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration and Congress to find a legislative solution to the "serious problem".

"This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current Administration's protection requirements alone, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo," he said.

USA Today earlier reported that Mr Alles had begun working with lawmakers to raise the combined salary and overtime cap for agents from $160,000 (£124,000) per year to $187,000 for at least the remainder of Mr Trump's term, according to the newspaper.

Even if the pay increase was approved, an estimated 130 veteran agents would not be fully compensated for hours already amassed, the agency told the newspaper.

But Mr Alles said on Monday the Secret Service had enough funds to "meet all current missions requirements for the remainder of the fiscal year and compensate employees for overtime within statutory pay caps".

Secret Service resources have been exhausted since last year's tumultuous presidential election, when agents were required at both national political conventions.

The agency's expenses since Mr Trump's inauguration covered seven trips to his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, five visits to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club and a trip to Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, the Secret Service was forced to vacate Trump Tower in Manhattan to a nearby trailer after a lease dispute between the government and the Trump Organization, US media reported.

He added he expects the strain on the agency would be relieved as it increases its current force of 6,800 agents and uniform officers to as many as 9,500 by 2025.