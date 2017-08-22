Attack on Barron Trump by conservative website sparks outrage

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Trump family was returning from holiday in New Jersey

An attack by a conservative website on the US president's youngest son has triggered a social media backlash.

Barron Trump, 11, was accused by an entertainment reporter for the Daily Caller of not "dressing like he's in the White House".

The article features photos of the boy in his loafers, khaki shorts and T-shirt after a flight to Washington.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has again defended the boy.

Ms Clinton had previously defended Barron from criticism and cruel jokes, including one tweet that caused a writer for Saturday Night Live to be fired.

"It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves", the daughter of Hillary and former president Bill Clinton posted on Twitter.

Late night comedian Chelsea Handler, a frequent critic of the American president, tweeted "poor Barron". Other Twitter users were equally appalled and leaped to the boy's defence.

Image copyright Getty Images

Writer Ford Springer had written: "Barron was returning to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday and while the president and first lady travelled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theatre."

Mr Springer added that "the youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public".

Earlier this year, Ms Clinton wrote a post that was shared widely saying "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid."