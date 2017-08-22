Sixty migrants found locked in icy truck on US-Mexico border

From the section

Image copyright CBP Image caption The migrants were laying on a sheet of ice inside the truck

Sixty undocumented migrants from Central America were discovered locked inside a food truck by US officials as they tried to cross the border.

They were found "laying on and within pallets of broccoli lined with a thin sheet of ice", US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

The temperature inside the truck was 49F (9.5C), and it was padlocked shut with "no means of escape".

Nobody was hurt and the driver was arrested on human smuggling charges.

The CBP reports that the 60 people discovered on Saturday come from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

They were transported to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station for deportation processing after being discovered by a sniffer dog.

Several of the migrants wore hooded jackets and trousers as they lay on the ice.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr warned of "serious consequences for truck drivers who engage in smuggling".

Last month, 10 migrants died after they were locked inside a truck in Texas.

That truck, which was discovered abandoned in a sweltering San Antonio Walmart car park, may have contained nearly 100 people, officials estimate.

Several migrants fled the scene after officials prised open the truck door.