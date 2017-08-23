Canadian town refuses to remove swastikas from park

Image copyright Erase the Hate

A Canadian town says it will not remove swastikas from a public park because it has historical significance.

The Nazi symbols adorn an anchor that was on display in Pointe-des-Cascades, Quebec.

Corey Fleischer, who goes around Montreal removing hateful graffiti, tried to paint over the swastikas.

But the mayor stopped him and had police remove him from the park, arguing the anchor is a part of local history.

The anchor has a plaque that identifies it as a "souvenir of Nazism", and says it was used in Europe at the end of War, probably on a merchant boat.

Image copyright Erase the Hate

After Mr Fleischer was removed from the park by police, the mayor released a statement on the town's website, saying the anchor belonged to a merchant vessel that predates World War Two and was found by local divers 25 years ago.

"The village of Pointe-des-Cascades does not endorse Nazism," said Mayor Gilles Santerre in a statement online.

"Our village has a beautiful community and family spirit, and creates events that bring people together."

The village has about 1,500 people and is located about 50 miles (80km) from Montreal.

The statement cites an article by Radio Canada, which says that before 1920 the swastika was a symbol of peace.

Image copyright Erase the Hate

It is used in many religions around the world, including Hinduism and Buddhism.

To avoid confusion, he says the town will put up a plaque that better explains the context of the anchor.

However, Mr Fleischer says older meaning is irrelevant and the symbol on the anchor is clearly one of Nazi Germany.

It is painted black and laid over a white circle, a stylistic choice that he says was only employed by the Third Reich.

As founder of Erase the Hate, Mr Fleischer has travelled the world to remove hateful and anti-Semitic graffiti.

"Maybe the city did not know," he told the BBC. "But I know exactly what this is. There is no ifs ands or buts about it."

Mr Fleischer said that as a piece of history, it belongs in a museum where its meaning is clear, instead of in a public park.

"It is a place where people come to feel safe and this is being displayed for everybody to see," he said.