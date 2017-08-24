Was Louise Linton trip on official plane timed for eclipse?

Image copyright Instagram Louise Linton Image caption The now private post by Louise Linton has caused quite a storm on social media

A watchdog group suspects an official trip by the US treasury secretary may have been planned around the solar eclipse.

The US-funded flight to Kentucky drew scrutiny after Steven Mnuchin's wife posted a photo online of the couple exiting a US military plane.

Louise Linton's now-private post added hashtags for fashion designers, and a rant at a woman who criticised her.

The watchdog is demanding records to determine the nature of the trip.

The US Department of Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Citizens for Responsibly and Ethics in Washington (Crew) filed a freedom of information request after the Scottish-born actress's Instagram post made headlines in the US.

"The trip set off a public firestorm," Crew writes in the court filing.

It said that Ms Linton "snapped back" at a commenter in the post, "and defended her lavish lifestyle and the government-paid trip".

The request for records "would shed light on the justification for Secretary Mnuchin's use of a government plane, rather than a commercial flight, for a trip that seems to have been planned around the solar eclipse and to enable the Secretary to secure a viewpoint in the path of the eclipse's totality".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 'Great American Eclipse' was the first to pass both US coastlines in nearly a century

During Mr Mnuchin's visit, he gave remarks alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a local event and visited US gold reserves at Fort Knox.

In what critics have suggested could be a government ethics violation, Ms Linton's post tagged various fashion designers on the image of the couple her and her spouse exiting the blue plane with United States of America emblazoned on the fuselage.

"Glad we could pay for your little getaway," commented @jennimiller29, who is reportedly a mother-of-three from Portland, Oregon.

"Did you think this was a personal trip?!" Linton wrote back, adding: "Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband?"

The little-known actress later apologised through a publicist, saying "it was inappropriate and highly insensitive".

A spokesman for the Department of Treasury told US media the Mnuchin family reimburses the government for Ms Linton's travel on official trips.

It added that "she does not receive compensation for products she mentions".