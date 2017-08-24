White House gets the builders in for renovations

The West Wing, the Navy mess kitchen and the lower lobby have all been upgraded.

  • Cranes outside the White House in Washington DC EPA

  • A carpet being cut outside the White House during the renovation work. EPA

  • West Executive Drive outside the West Wing shown filled with large containers during the refurbishments. EPA

  • A sign in the West Wing reads: 'Construction alert: This is an active work site. For your safety, please stay clear from the West Wing.' EPA

    President Trump went on holiday to New Jersey while the work was taking place. A White House official said it was a "working vacation".

  • The Oval Office sits empty and the walls are covered with plastic sheeting during renovation work Getty Images

  • Pictured after refurbishment, the Oval Office has new, white, wallpaper. Reuters

  • The West Wing lobby of the White House after renovation. Reuters

  • Roosevelt Room Getty Images

  • A worker cleans the South Portico porch stairs of the White House with a hose Reuters

